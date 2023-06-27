What did Brett Marrapese do? Rochester firefighter arrested over distribution of inappropriate images of minor girls

Rochester firefighter Brett Marrapese was charged with the production and dissemination of several pornographic images and videos of children, including some from minors less than 12 years old, Federal prosecutors announced on Friday, June 23.

Brett Marrapese, 31, from Irondequoit, is accused of corresponding with more than 100 minors by posing as a teenager. The firefighter then convinced several of them to send him images and videos of child pornography.

Earlier this month investigators searched Marrapese’s home, camper, person, and locker at Rochester Fire Department after the Irondequoit Police Department was tipped off by a 13-year-old’s father.

The parent told the police that his underage daughter had been communicating with someone on Snapchat she believed was a minor like herself. During their correspondence, Marrapese reportedly persuaded the girl to send inappropriate images and videos.

During their search earlier this month, Investigators reportedly recovered 1,393 images and 121 videos from Marrapese's cell phone.

Marrapese has been arrested and slammed with federal charges that include, the production, distribution, receipt, and possession of child pornography.

Details in Brett Marrapese's case explored

The FBI on Friday said that they began investigating the case after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had received tips that a person in Rochester was uploading suspected child pornography online in January 2016 and November 2021.

Investigators reportedly interviewed several firefighters in the RFD after they traced the IP addresses and determined it was associated with the department. At the time, investigators reportedly questioned multiple firefighters, including Brett Marrapese, who denied any involvement with the incident.

In March 2023, authorities had a breakthrough in the case after the father of a 13-year-old contacted the police department saying his daughter was communicating with a person using the identity “thatdude_2790” via Snapchat.

Further exploration revealed that the user had persuaded another minor to send illicit images and videos during their correspondence on Snapchat and Instagram with the user “Taylorsimpson2419.”

Shortly after executing multiple search warrants, investigators determined that the account belonged to Brett Marrapese. During their search, they also recovered cellular evidence involved in the 2016 and 2021 probes.

Consequently, Marrapese was suspended from his job and the RFD issued the following statement:

“Brett Marrapese remains on suspension. Employment actions will be taken in the coming days based on the allegations in the federal complaint against him. The City defers all additional comment to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

Brett Marrapese communicated with 110 girls between the ages of 12 and 16

The U.S. Attorney's Office believes Marrapese communicated with 110 girls between the ages of 12 and 16. The charges against the firefighter carry up to 30 years in prison per count, along with a $250,000 fine.

Authorities are asking anyone who has had an exchange with Marrapese on his alleged Instagram account, "Taylorsimpson2419," or alleged Snapchat account "thatdude_2790" to contact the FBI tip line at (585) 279-0085.

