What did Lindsay Groves do? Charges explored as Creative Minds Tyngsborough daycare worker is arrested for child exploitation

38-year-old Lindsay Groves was arrested on Thursday after she was accused of taking nude images of children at the Creative Minds Early Learning Daycare Center in Tyngsborough, where she was an employee. Lindsay Groves reportedly said that she took the pictures using her cell phone.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child p*rnography and s*xual exploitation. Readers’ discretion is advised.

She currently faces several federal charges, including one count of s*xual exploitation of children and one count of distribution of child p*rnography, and four counts of possession of child s*x abuse images. The Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care confirmed that the daycare has refused to comment on the incident, and has shut down voluntarily.

The Tyngsborough daycare is reportedly cooperating with law enforcement officials regarding the allegations against Lindsay Groves. The 38-year-old woman is currently being held without bail and has been placed under several restrictions, including no access to the internet.

Groves allegedly clicked nude photos of children in daycare, (Image via @Alphafox78/Twitter)

Daycare worker Lindsay Groves allegedly sent the nude pictures to her partner

Lindsay Groves reportedly clicked the pictures and then sent them to her partner, as per WBCV. Along with Groves, 39-year-old Stacie Laughton was also taken into custody on Thursday, charging him with the distribution of child s*xual abuse images.

Investigating officers confirmed that they believe that Stacie Laughton and Lindsay Groves are connected. They, however, haven’t revealed the exact nature of this connection.

Authorities confirmed that the images taken by Groves included those of kids aged 3 to 5. They also mentioned that they discovered over 2,500 texts between Lindsay and an ex-partner. They reportedly were speaking about transferring the photos.

A spokesperson for Creative Minds Early Education issued a statement on the matter:

“Creative Minds Early Education is cooperating fully with law enforcement to ensure a complete and extensive investigation into the allegations regarding a single former staff member. We want to ensure our families that their children's safety and privacy are of the utmost importance.”

An alleged victim’s mother stated that many of the photos that Lindsay clicked were of her son’s

Groves’ next court appearance has been scheduled for August 30, 2023, in the New Hampshire courtroom.

NBC10 spoke to a mother who claimed that her son is one of the victims of Groves.

“There were multiple photos of him in the bathroom where his pants were on his ankles. I broke down into tears,” the mother said.

She further stated:

“How long was this going on for? Where did these photos go? I want to know who is going to be held accountable.”

If convicted, Lindsay could face 20-30 years of prison time. Authorities are currently investigating the case.

