Officials ID all four victims in Georgia mass shooting as suspect Andre Longmore killed by police

A 40-year-old man named Andre Longmore from Georgia killed four people in a shooting spree on July 15, 2023. The Henry County Sheriff, Reginald B. Scandrett, held a press conference on July 16, 2023, and announced that Longmore was killed while trying to escape from the authorities on the same day. Scandrett broke the news to the public and said, "The monster is dead."

Law enforcement authorities in Georgia scrambled to locate and apprehend Longmore. He was suspected of four counts of murder in the Dogwood Lakes area. A reward of $10,000 was announced by the Henry County Sheriff's office as officials urged individuals to come forward if they had valuable information that would aid in apprehending the suspect.

Andre Longmore killed three men and a woman during the shooting in Georgia

On July 15, 2023, Longmore went on a shooting spree and killed three men and a woman. Officials have identified Scott Leavitt, a 67-year-old from Dogwood Lakes Drive, his wife, 67-year-old Shirley Leavitt, Steve Blizzard, a 65-year-old man from the same location, and Ronald Jeffers, a 66-year-old from Dogwood Ridge as the victims of the shooting.

The shooting took place at around 11 am in the Dogwood Lakes subdivision of the Hamptons, Georgia. Longmore, who was seen carrying out these murders by multiple witnesses was the subject of a massive manhunt. Ultimately, when authorities located him and attempted to arrest him, he tried to resist and flee and was killed in the ensuing chase.

Southern Man @MagicBelle1 July 2023. Hampton, Georgia. Mass Shooting. This story should get 10x the coverage Ahmaud Arbery did but it won't. That's because a Black man went out and shot to death 4 White senior citizens. The suspect, Andre Longmore, 40, was killed in a shootout with law enforcement… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Several residents of the neighborhood in Georiga where the shooting occurred witnessed Andre Longmore's crimes and saw him escape. Frankie Worth, one such neighbour said that they saw a part of the incident through their window and attempted to take cover.

"I heard 'pow!' When I heard that one single shot, I kind of jumped back...I saw my man's arms rise up in the sky, then he dropped his arms back down and I thought he was going to take a second shot. The only thing that had me shook was just how cool and collected he was about the whole thing," Worth told WSB-TV.

National Conservative @NatCon2022



Total is now 7 shot, 4 killed.



Appears to have been a Black on White mass shooting.



Andre Longmore is now dead. The Hampton, GA #MassShooting got worse. He opened fire again, wounding three cops.Total is now 7 shot, 4 killed.Appears to have been a Black on White mass shooting.Andre Longmore is now dead.

Reflecting on the killings that took place prior to the death of the accused, Hampton Police Department Chief James Turner said:

“This is a sad day in Hampton. It’s not normal for us and as a community we will grieve together… As a police department we will do everything in our power to make ensure that the person is brought to justice.”

The accused was located on July 16, 2023, at around 1:30 pm. Authorities reported that he was in a Black GMC Acadia SUV and used the vehicle to evade the law enforcement authorities who were chasing him.

Longmore was chased to an area close to Clayton County, Georgia, where he ultimately lost his life. Thereafter, in a press conference, Scandrett informed the public that Longmore had been killed in a shootout. It is important to note that three officers were injured in the shootout as well.

Vegan Goon @VeganGoon Authorities in Henry County said the suspect, Andre Longmore, shot and killed the four around 10:45 a.m. Saturday before being killed by Clayton County Police and Henry County Sheriff's Office officers on Sunday afternoon. Three officers were injured in the shooting. #

Speaking about the incident, Alex Cholias, the Hampton City Manager said:

“We had no idea that tragedy would befall this tranquil and peaceful community. Yesterday will certainly go down as one of the saddest in the 150 year history of this city. We tragically lost four citizens and this community is grieving”

𝐓𝐢𝐦🇺🇸# 🇺🇸#®™️ USVets4🇺🇦 @MstrKnowItAll Andre L. Longmore, a 40-year-old man, shoots and kills four unarmed old people in Hampton, Georgia, Saturday.

Today he shoots a cop in the back before he is killed by police.

IT IS THE GUNS.

A candlelight vigil is set to be held on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 7:30 pm local time at Terry Jones Depot Park, Georgia, in order to grieve the loss of the victims who died in the shooting.