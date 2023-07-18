“Shocked. Shocked. Total shock": Employee speak out as New York architect Rex Heuermann arrested for Gilgo Beach murders

One of Rex Heuermann’s former employee has expressed his shock at the arrest of his boss on grounds of being the culprit behind the Gilgo Beach Murders. Damien Richards, an employee of Rex Heuermann, was interviewed by PIX11 News on Friday, July 14, 2023. In the interview, Richards expressed his shock at the news of his boss’s arrest.

He said that he was:

"Shocked. Shocked. Total shock"

Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect from Massapequa Park, Manhattan, has been arrested and charged with the murder of three women in the Gilgo Beach serial killings of 2010. Heuermann is facing multiple counts of first-degree and second-degree murder for the three victims he is accused of killing. While authorities believe he may be responsible for a fourth victim, no charges have been formally filed against Heuermann in relation to that case.

Rex Heuermann’s former employee reports that his boss was prone to getting aggravated

Damien Richards, in his interview with PIX11 News spoke about the initial reaction that he had when he heard that his boss had been arrested as an alleged serial killer. In his words he was:

“Shocked. Shocked. Total shock. At first the shock of hearing of this, then obviously the next thing comes to my mind: What happens to my job and my family?”

Richards, who found employment with Rex Heuermann in 2020 said that in his interactions with his boss, he could not discern anything in Heuermann’s demeanour that would suggest that he is a serial killer. In the words of Richards:

“Depending on his day, like most bosses in this industry, when he’s having a good day, he’s alright, but when not, he’s not the best person to be around — if he’s not having a good day”

However, Richards did suggest that Heuermann was prone to being aggravated, attributing it to the nature of the industry that the accused operated in. As per Richards:

“I’ve never witnessed him be violent — but [he] gets aggravated. This industry is a roller coaster ride”

The Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office have been working round the clock in order to build the case against Heuermann. They finally decided to arrest him when they suspected that he may engage in further acts of murder. As per Lynn Barthelemy, the mother of one of Heuermann’s alleged victims:

"I’d like him to suffer at the hands of other inmates…Let him receive what the girls received."

The trial of Rex Heuermann is currently underway.