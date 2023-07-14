"It is retraumatizing": Murdered Colorado boy Gannon Stauch's father slams YouTuber over selling autopsy photos online

During an interview on Dan Abrams Live on July 12, 2023, Gannon Stauch's father recently expressed his disapproval of the sale of his son's autopsy report for $3 each. Gannon Stauch was an 11-year-old child from Colorado who was tragically murdered by his step-mother in January 2020.

The accused was subsequently convicted of first-degree murder and other related charges following a lengthy and emotionally challenging trial. The recent actions of a YouTuber named Zav Girl have resurfaced the traumatic memories of the trial and the tragic killing.

Zav Girl reportedly filed a request under the Freedom of Information Act, 1966, to obtain photos from the autopsy that was conducted in the killing of Gannon Stauch. She then proceeded to allegedly charge her viewers to access the video where she utilized the photos.

However, the said video has been met with strong condemnation. In a recent interview on Dan Abrams Live, Gannon’s father, Al Stauch, said that the video dishonours the memory of his son and that "it is retraumatizing."

Zav Girl’s video showing Gannon Stauch’s autopsy photos has been removed

A spokesperson from Patreon has given a statement to NewsNation, where it is explained why the video containing graphic images of Gannon Stauch was taken down from the streaming platform. According to the statement:

“We removed “Zav Girl” from Patreon for violations of our Community Guidelines for Violent and Graphic Content. To create a safe environment for users, Patreon does not allow content glorifying or promoting violence of any kind”

The removal comes in the wake of strong criticism of the video showing Gannon Stauch’s autopsy photos. In the interview with Dan Abrams Live, the victim’s father said:

“For the family that survives Gannon, it is retraumatizing. We just finished the trial two months ago and now we’re having to relive this stuff, we’re not able to put it behind us.”

The youtuber Zav Girl has defended the video. In a statement, she said claimed that while she respects the opinion of those who condemn her video for using the sensitive photographs, she believes that there is informative value to the content that she created. In her words:

“Other people, like myself, think of autopsy photos and the coroner discussing/explaining them as interesting and informative and are able to view it all in a more scientific detached way”

Speaking regarding the arguments of freedom of information, Gannon Stauch’s father said in the interview:

“The world got enough information from the trial to have every discussion they want to have. Why do we need to go have (a) Freedom of Information request and pay for this kind of information and then dishonor my son by putting these photos out there like that?”

Zav Girl’s Youtube channel is currently still active. She has uploaded a video to her channel wherein she apologized to the family for her actions on July 14, 2023.