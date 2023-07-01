What did Bryan Wilson do? Lawsuit filed against former Louisville cop over extorting women for n*de images

Bryan Wilson, a former police officer from Louisville, Kentucky, is the primary defendant in a civil lawsuit that alleges s*xual extortion, harassment, and cyber stalking, among other charges. Wilson is currently already serving a prison sentence of two and a half years after he pleaded guilty to separate charges of cyber extortion and throwing slushies on people while on duty.

The recent lawsuit, filed by an anonymous victim of Wilson, dubbed Jane Doe in court documents, claims that Bryan Wilson used his position as a member of the Louisville Metro Police Department in order to use a data combing software name Accurint. He used the said software to access personal details about the online activities of several women, and used it to steal personal information. He then used this information to extort the victims into sharing compromising and explicit media with him.

Jane Doe attempted to contact Louisville Metro Police Department regarding Bryan Wilson’s conduct

The lawsuit filed by Jane Doe states that she made several attempts to contact the S*x Crime Unit of the local police department, and yet could not obtain any help regarding Bryan Wilson. She alleges that Wilson would contact her multiple times every day.

Regarding the specifics of the incident, the suit alleges that Bryan Wilson illegally hacked into the victim’s snapchat account and obtained a compromising intimate video of her with her boyfriend.

Wilson proceeded to use this stolen data to consistently blackmail the victim and extort compromising and intimate pictures and videos from her. If met with resistance, he would threaten to release sensitive content of the victim to the public. The lawsuit states that, as per the victim, Bryan Wilson was:

"Begging for more pictures, promising he would delete the ones he had if I would just send more."

Speaking about the trauma she has gone through due to the incident, Jane Doe mentioned in the lawsuit:

"I'm not the same person I used to be…I told my mom, my boyfriend, and my best friend. I wrote something about wanting to kill myself. It was just the fear ... I didn't want to live in fear anymore."

The victim only found out that her harasser was a police officer when the FBI formally contacted her regarding the harrowing and scanadalous incident.

The lawsuit against Bryan Wilson also alleges that the rest of his department was complicit

As per the lawsuit, multiple factors, including irresponsible supervision in the background of complaints of s*xual misconduct involving Bryan Wilson and delayed internal investigations, contributed to the plight of his victims.

This has been backed by the findings of the U.S. Department of Justice, which state that the LMPD did not conduct proper investigations into the complaint. Wilson only resigned from his post in July 2020 due to the formal criminal investigation into him.

The lawsuit also names Wilson’s former superiors, including LMPD Chiefs Steve Conrad and Robert Schroder as defendants in the case. The victim argues that changes within the department are necessary for the cause of justice. While an exact number of Wilson’s victims is unclear, it is alleged in the suit that it exceeds twenty.

