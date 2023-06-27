What did Christopher Ferguson do? Suspect arrested in brutal Newton triple homicide

On Sunday, June 25, 41-year-old Christopher Ferguson allegedly murdered three individuals in Newton, Massachusetts. According to CBS, the triple homicides may be a result of a botched burglary attempt by Ferguson. The 41-year-old was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, murder, and burglary.

Crime With Bobby @crimewithbobby



Appears to be no apparent connection between the victims and the suspect & seems to be a random act



The family has released a photo (2nd pic)



Victims -

73-year-old Gilda “Jill” D'Amore

Jill’s… Christopher Ferguson (1st pic) arrested in connection with Newton MA triple homicideAppears to be no apparent connection between the victims and the suspect & seems to be a random actThe family has released a photo (2nd pic)Victims -73-year-old Gilda “Jill” D'AmoreJill’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Christopher Ferguson (1st pic) arrested in connection with Newton MA triple homicideAppears to be no apparent connection between the victims and the suspect & seems to be a random actThe family has released a photo (2nd pic)Victims -73-year-old Gilda “Jill” D'AmoreJill’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/tm3ZDfFVcU

All three victims in the slayings were elderly members of the local community. They included 73-year-old Gilda D'Amore, her husband, 74-year-old Bruno D'Amore, and the former's mother, 97-year-old Lucia Arpino. NBC Boston noted that all three victims suffered from stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Officials believe that Christopher Ferguson did not know the victims prior to the attack and that the incident was random.

Christopher Ferguson entered the D'Amore's home through the basement window

On the day of the triple homicide, Bruno and Gilda D'Amore were planning a celebration at their church. The Church, Our Lady of Help of Christians, said that the couple was set to renew their wedding vows after 50 years of marriage.

David Wade @davidwade BREAKING: Police have arrested 41 year-old Christopher Ferguson in the murders of three people in Newton.



An elderly couple celebrating their 50th anniversary and another family member were stabbed to death. (more) BREAKING: Police have arrested 41 year-old Christopher Ferguson in the murders of three people in Newton.An elderly couple celebrating their 50th anniversary and another family member were stabbed to death. (more) https://t.co/6f6AwPGYK0

"It was their 50th anniversary vows and we were all excited about that. Terrific people, salt of the earth, warmly welcoming. They're just the best," Father Dan Riley said.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said that Christopher Ferguson most likely entered the D'Amore's home through the basement window. Surveillance footage indicated that he was seen near the home at 5:20 am on Sunday morning. Officials also discovered a bloody footprint at the scene, which matched Ferguson's foot.

District Attorney Marian Ryan said:

"Several officers when shown that video were able to make an identification of the individual depicted on the video as Mr. Ferguson, who was known to them."

Investigators reported that there were "obvious signs of struggle" as they found broken furniture and what appeared to be bloodstains in the kitchen, as per Boston Globe.

On Sunday morning, after the victims failed to show up to church, members of the community went to their home and found their lifeless bodies. The incident left neighbors shocked, and Newton Police Chief John Carmichael called the crime a senseless act of violence.

Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 @Nerdy_Addict Police arrested 41-year-old Christopher Ferguson in connection to the triple murders in Newton. Police arrested 41-year-old Christopher Ferguson in connection to the triple murders in Newton.

"I believe that our neighborhoods are safer tonight. Newton is a safe city, however this is a reminder that senseless acts of violence do take place in cities such as ours," Carmichael said.

Authorities are currently trying to determine whether the Newton homicides are related to a nearby break-in on Brookside Avenue, which also took place on Sunday morning. WCVB reported that Christopher Ferguson has only been charged with one murder so far, as the autopsy reports of Bruno D'Amore and Lucia Arpino have not been released yet.

Poll : 0 votes