What did Sofia Marks do? Woman known as “Percocet Princess” arrested in connection to Robert De Niro’s grandson's death

Robert De Niro’s grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, has tragically lost his life due to an alleged drug-overdose. Sofia Haley Marks, 20-years-old, was arrested in connection with the case on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at around 6 P.M. as the result of a covert sting operation carried out jointly by the New York Police Department, The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Homeland Security.

Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson tragically lost his life on July 2, 2023. The New York Police Department responded to a 911 call on Wall Street in Lower Manhattan, where they found the victim unconscious. Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drena De Niro, the mother of the victim and Robert De Niro's daughter, has claimed that her son's death resulted from consuming pills laced with fentanyl. The incident is currently under investigation.

Robert De Niro’s grandson’s relatives bemoan his death

Though the city medical examiner has not yet officially declared the cause of death, detectives with the Narcotics Borough Manhattan South have been roped into the case, lending credence to a case of drug-overdose.

In a comment made on social media, Robert De Niro’s daughter and the mother of the victim alleged that laced pills were knowingly sold to the victim. In her words:

“Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him”

The victim’s funeral took place on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel which is located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Several Hollywood celebrities attended the funeral of the victim, who was himself an actor, having earned credited roles in movies such as ‘A Star is Born’.

Robert De Niro has made a statement where he appeals to have the family’s privacy respected. He said:

"I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Sofia Hayley Marks is allegedly the dealer who sold the pill to Leandro De Niro. Also known as Percocet Princess, Marks has been arrested and is being charted at the federal level with distribution of narcotics in connection with the death of Robert De Niro's grandson.

The authorities claim that a majority of the drugs being sold in the market right now are laced with fentanyl. In the words of New York Police Department Chief of Detectives James Essig:

"Fentanyl is in everything now, everything…Now people have low tolerance, that’s why they’re overdosing so much”

Marks’s arraignment is scheduled to take place on July 14, 2023 at Manhattan. The investigation into the incident is being carried out jointly by the New York Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security.

