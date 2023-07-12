What did Christine Ann Roberts do? Country music star Randy Travis' lighting director fatally shot by his wife

Christine Ann Roberts, a 72-year-old woman from Nashville Tennessee, was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Christine allegedly shot her 68-year-old husband, Thomas Roberts, on the front porch of their house. The victim is best known for being the lighting director for country music star Randy Travis. He died from a single gunshot wound in the chest at around 8 pm.

Authorities from the east precinct of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department's homicide unit arrived at the scene after a 911 call was made by a neighbor regarding the shooting. When officials arrived at the couple's home in East Nashville, they encountered Christine Ann Roberts, who admitted to shooting her husband due to an alleged extramarital affair.

Authorities proceeded to arrest her for criminal homicide. A firearm was also recovered from the crime scene.

Neighbors thought the gunshots fired by Christine Ann Roberts were fireworks

Christine Ann Roberts reportedly killed her husband as she believed that he was engaging in an extramarital affair. As per the arrest affidavit, when police officers arrived at the scene, they reported that Christine Ann Roberts "made spontaneous utterances that she had shot her husband because he had cheated on her."

A neighbor recounted their experience of the incident to WKRN and said:

“It sounded like it could have been a firework and that’s what we thought it was, and then the police showed up with all the lights and everything and then I saw him on the front porch”

Another neighbor shed light on the victim's personality and said:

“Just very welcoming and, you know, ‘Come on over when you’re settled and we’ll come on over to your place.’ So, just very sweet and wonderful”

Acclaimed country musician Randy Travis took to social media to pay tribute to his long-time associate and friend.

“The stage has gone dim with the passing of Thom Roberts. For many years, the Randy Travis band and crew had the opportunity to share the winding roads and the beautiful venues with one of the very best stage lighting technicians in the business. Thom not only had a magical sense about lighting a stage; but, he had a quiet, charismatic presence that ignited your soul,” Travis wrote.

Christine Ann Roberts is currently under arrest and has been accused of criminal homicide. Her bond has been placed at $100,000 and she is set to make her next court appearance on July 12, 2023.

