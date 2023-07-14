What did Tony McClelland do? Minnesota man arrested in the hit-and-run death of his wife

Tony McClelland, a 47-year-old man from Minnesota, has been taken into custody for the alleged hit-and-run murder of his wife, Angela McClelland, on July 10, 2023. Since then, he has been charged with one felony charge each of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and criminal vehicular homicide on Wednesday, July 12.

On June 25, at around 5 am, Angela was found by the authorities on the road close to the intersection of Killian Road and Legend Road in the Fort Ripley Township, where the victim lived with the alleged perpetrator. After further investigation that was coordinated between the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol, Tony McClelland was arrested for the crime. The arrest happened on Monday, July 10, at around 8:30 pm.

Tony McClelland currently faces up to 40 years in prison

For two weeks after the incident, investigators worked around the clock to develop leads and find the culprit behind the crime. They conducted multiple interviews and follow-up interviews, collecting other evidences that ultimately led them to Tony McClelland.

After arresting McClelland, the victim allegedly told them that after they left a party that the couple were attending the night before the alleged murder, the accused dropped off the victim on the side of the road due to an argument. He then claimed to have not realized that the victim had not reached home until the next morning.

However, the investigation revealed a contradictory story. After the investigators secured a search warrant for the Ford Explorer that the accused owned. Inside the vehicle, officers allegedly found blood and tissue in multiple areas below the car. Moreover, they found a single strand of hair.

As per forensic analysis, the Ford Explorer was present at the scene when the victim lost her life. Just before his arrest, Tony McClelland presented another version of his story, claiming that his wife had attempted to take control of the steering wheel after an argument. He also admitted to being under the influence of alcohol.

In the meanwhile, those who knew the victim mourn her death. Her obituary stated:

“Angie was a contradiction in terms of that sometimes she was shy and quiet and other times she was loud, eccentric, and often the center of those that gathered around her … Her ability to keep a conversation going is one of the many reasons people were so deeply connected to her. Her warm heart, uncanny lucky streaks, her immense and unconditional love for her Dachshunds, and her contagious laugh were some of the many others.”

Tony McClelland is currently being detained in Crow Wing County Jail and faces up to 40 years in prison for murder.

