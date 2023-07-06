What happened to Xzavier Franklin? Video shows Texas man coughing up blood before dying in Police custody

Xzavier Franklin, a 39-year-old man from Dallas, Texas, tragically lost his life while he was in custody on June 21, 2023. Local authorities had apprehended Franklin in connection with a murder investigation that they were conducting. After being arrested, he was taken to the headquarters of the Dallas Police Department, where he was questioned in connection with the investigation.

While in custody, Xzavier Franklin began complaining of physical discomfort. As per footage that has been released from the body camera of the officials who were present with Franklin, the suspect began vomiting after the authorities questioned him. He was taken to a nearby local hospital to provide treatment but ultimately lost his life in the hospital only a few hours after being admitted.

Xzavier Franklin had expressed his physical discomfort to the investigating authorities

Xzavier Franklin was a person of interest in a murder investigation that is currently being conducted by the police. On June 21, 2023, in the wee hours of the morning, Franklin was stopped in a routine traffic stop. After he was stopped and identified, he was arrested in connection with the murder investigation. He was then taken to the Dallas Police Department Headquarters and questioned. However, he soon started displaying signs of illness.

The body camera footage that has been released by the authorities clearly showed Xzavier Franklin’s gradual decline in health after he was interrogated. The footage also showed that his affliction was bothering him in intervals. Due to this, Franklin told the authorities that he was suffering from the discomfort and that he required immediate medical attention at a hospital, as confirmed by the police.

Trillish @MissTrillish



Idk why no one is taking about this part In the body cam footage you can hear EMT ask #XzavierFranklin what medical conditions he has but his response is unintelligible in the audio. You then hear EMT ask how long he’s had that and his answer is again unintelligibleIdk why no one is taking about this part In the body cam footage you can hear EMT ask #XzavierFranklin what medical conditions he has but his response is unintelligible in the audio. You then hear EMT ask how long he’s had that and his answer is again unintelligible Idk why no one is taking about this part

The Dallas Fire Rescue Department promptly took note of the matter and rushed Xzavier Franklin to a local hospital, but unfortunately, Franklin did not survive. At of the time of writing this article, it is unclear what exactly was the type and nature of the illness that Franklin was suffering from, which ultimately led to his demise.

An autopsy was performed shortly after Franklin’s death. It took place on June 23, 2023. The results of the autopsy have not been made public, which is why the cause of death currently remains unknown.

Franklin’s death comes in the wake of another death, Manuel Najera, 43, that occurred in connection to the Dallas Police Department. As of now, the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office are running individual and separate investigations into Franklin’s death.

