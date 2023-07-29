Fact Check: Did Joe Biden say he ended cancer? Viral video debunked

Netizens are doubling down on their criticism of US President Joe Biden after a video featuring him went viral on social media. A lot of social media users have used the clip to decipher that Joe Biden allegedly claimed to have cured cancer. Needless to say, the clip has caught on like wildfire with news outlets and social media sites pointing out the bizarre claim that the US President allegedly made.

However, the claim is not true. Joe Biden did not say that he or his administration cured cancer. The US President's words were taken out of context and misinterpreted to insinuate that he had cured cancer. However, he had just been discussing the importance of finding a cure for the disease in the clip, which wasn't shared in its entirety on social media.

The bizarre claims of Biden stating that he cured cancer began spreading on July 25, 2023. A Twitter clip of Biden was posted by a Twitter user on July 26, 2023, and has since amassed over 7.8 million views. The clip didn't have a community context note at the time of writing this article and is considered authentic by quite a number of people, judging by the replies it got. The Twitter user, who posted the video, quoted what Biden was allegedly saying and used that as the caption.

"I said I'd cure cancer they looked at me like, why cancer? Because we can. We ended cancer as we know it."

Users were quick to take the post at face value and make a lot of sarcastic and critical comments about Joe Biden. While some claimed that the President's dementia was "so bad" that he believed he cured cancer, others simply made fun of Joe Biden and asked him to resign.

Joe Biden's speech was taken out of context

As mentioned earlier, President Joe Biden's clip was taken out of context and he hasn't claimed that they have cured cancer. The original video of Biden's address was uploaded on The White House's official YouTube channel on July 26, 2023, and gives context to the whole comment that Biden had made. The official transcripts of the address are also found on the official White House website.

In this particular speech, Joe Biden was addressing the progress made in expanding Access to Mental Health Care. He also discussed his four-pronged Unity agenda. He went on to speak about the improvements that have been done and will be done in the field of mental health, taking better care of veterans, fighting the opioid epidemic, and fighting cancer.

The full context of the clip as per the transcripts, reads:

"You know, in the last two State of the Union Addresses, I've laid out what I call the Unity Agenda. It is made up of four big things to — that we're going to do together as a nation."

The transcript adds:

"One of the things I'm always asked is: You know, why — why Americans have sort of lost faith for a while on being — being able to do big things."

The following part of Biden's speech is the exact moment the clip was cut from. The initial context was a rhetorical question that he asks himself but it was entirely omitted in the clips that have gone viral.

The President continued to say that whenever he's asked if there was one thing he could do, what would it be, he answers, "I'd cure cancer." Upon being asked why cancer, he says that he responds that it was because no one believed that they can.

"And we can. We can end cancer as we know it," the President said.

He further stated that the thing he believes is critically important is to deliver on their "sacred obligations to veterans" before beating the opioid epidemic. The President went on to say that they were still fighting the opioid epidemic pretty hard but needed to end it.

He noted that the fourth thing they needed to do was tackle the mental health crisis which was one of the reasons they were there.

It is worth noting that the clip didn't just go viral among netizens but even certain news channels seemed to believe it as they shared the same on their social media handles. However, as mentioned earlier, the clip was taken out of context and President Joe Biden hasn't made any claims about having found a cure for cancer.