"Clearly beyond inappropriate": Joe Biden nibbles on frightened child in viral video, sparks disdain online

Joe Biden has once again sparked online outrage for his questionable behavior towards a child. A video began making its way on social media on Friday, July 14, 2023, where the President of the United States was seen pretending to nibble the shoulder of a seemingly frightened child.

The incident took place during Joe's departure from Finland's capital, Helsinki, one day before the video began circulating, on Thursday, July 13, 2023. It happened while he was greeting the embassy staff members along with their families before boarding Air Force One.

Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktok Little girl is terrified after Biden bizarrely appears to nibble on her back and lean in to sniff her

The video shows the 80-year-old President leaning towards the girl, who was held by a woman, presumably her mother. He then places his mouth on her clothed shoulder and made a fake gesture of nibbling on her shoulder. The little girl appeared a little baffled and uncomfortable. She later turned her face away when Joe tried to peck her on the head.

The footage quickly went viral on social media with netizens blasting Joe Biden for his peculiar and “creepy” conduct. Popular far-right handle Libs of TikTok shared the clip on Twitter and users commented that Joe's behavior toward children has gone from creepy to the point of being "inappropriate."

Yordie Sands 🌺 @YordieSands



His notion that our country's children are everybody's children is disrespectful of parents everywhere.



As someone said recently, "I've seen the village. Keep away from my kids." @libsoftiktok The President's behavior toward children is so creepy that it is clearly beyond "inappropriate".His notion that our country's children are everybody's children is disrespectful of parents everywhere.As someone said recently, "I've seen the village. Keep away from my kids."

Joe Biden earns backlash online after his nibble video goes viral

Not only the general public but politicians and journalists were also disturbed by the video of the U.S. President appearing to nibble on a little girl's shoulder. People have vehemently criticized the behavior while the Republicans' disdain for Joe only seemed to increase.

Joe was called out for his behavior and was labeled a "pervert" as well as a "sick and creepy" man. Many pointed to his history of weirdly touching and sniffing young kids and making them feel uncomfortable. Some people also called out the parents of the little girl and others who looked at the scene with amusement and laughter instead of feeling creeped out.

Rita Panahi @RitaPanahi Creepy AF & Biden has a long history of inappropriate touching, kissing, sniffing & whatever the hell this is…

Prophecy 13 @prophecy__13 @libsoftiktok Even children can see the evil in this man. Every child I’ve ever seen around him looks terrified…

Niki @Niki @libsoftiktok The little girl is obviously scared and the mom thinks it is funny and pulls out her phone and the guy next to her, presumably her dad, doesn’t get it either. Poor kid. Would they be ok with a random guy, not the President, doing this? Awful.

There have been other instances of President Biden's weird behavior toward younger women and children

It is worth noting that this isn't the first time that Joe Biden has gone viral for his unusual encounters with children. In October 2022, the President came under fire for telling a young girl that she shouldn't have a serious romantic relationship until she reaches the age of 30. The event was held in California's Irvine when the President said to the young girl that he was going to tell her a "very important thing."

"Now a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters — no serious guys until you’re 30!” President Biden said.

As the President leaned close to the woman, she replied that she would keep that in mind.

Before that, in September 2022, Joe left people confused and disturbed during his speech at the National Education Association. The President made a cryptic remark which entailed that he was friends with a 12-year-old girl while he was 30 himself.

It occurred when Joe stopped mid-speech to address a woman in the audience he claimed to have apparently known long ago. He pointed to the woman and said in a low voice that she has got to say “hi” to him. The audience laughed while Joe continued that they went back a long way.

"She was 12 and I was 30, but anyway. This woman helped me get an awful lot done. Anyway," the President noted.

Mona Salama  @ByMonaSalama "Creepy Joe" is back at it with a creepy leud remark, going off-script to acknowledge a woman in the crowd



"You gotta say hi to me. We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30"



The National Education Association union members just laughed off & cheered at Biden's bawdy comment

On a previous occasion, Joe shared instances from his younger days working as a lifeguard at a Delaware pool. He oddly described that children used to rub his leg hair. Joe recalled the same during his speech at Wilmington’s Joseph R. Biden Jr. Aquatic Center in June 2017.

"I got hairy legs that turned ... blonde in the sun. And the kids used to come up and reach into the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and watch the hair come back up again,” the President noted during his speech.

He also added that he loved it when children were jumping on his lap.

One of the most notorious videos of Joe Biden’s encounters with children and young women was in 2015 when he served as Vice President. During the ceremony where he was to take his oaths for another Senate term, Joe oddly whispered into Senator Chris Coon’s daughter's ear.

The video footage showed the girl looking visibly uncomfortable as she pulled away when Joe leaned in to place a peck on her cheek. Chris Coons later defended Joe and told Fox News at the time that his daughter did not deem Biden creepy.