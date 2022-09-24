Fact Check: Does Joe Biden have a twin brother? Viral granddaughter TikTok debunked 

A video of a woman claiming to be President Joe Biden’s granddaughter has gone viral on social media. In the same, the lady states that the current Potus is not Joe in reality but his twin brother Beau. The clip has since proven to be wrong and has also been taken from an account that makes satirical content. Joe Biden is still the President and does not have a twin brother.

The video was posted on Instagram on September 7, 2022. The same was also uploaded to Twitter. In the viral video, the woman who claims to be Naomi Biden, Biden’s granddaughter, says:

“My grandfather Joe Biden does have a twin and that twin is currently pretending to be Joe Biden in the White House. Um… so, unfortunately my grandfather Joe Biden passed away about three years ago but he had built up this really long political career and my family still wanted to have a bit of power in the US government. So, we just replaced Joe with his twin brother, Beau.”

Natalie Norea Burea @BureaNorea

Naomi Biden says Joe Biden died 4 years ago, replaced with twin. This invalidates the Presidency. 🛑What the...Naomi Biden says Joe Biden died 4 years ago, replaced with twin. This invalidates the Presidency. 🛑What the...Naomi Biden says Joe Biden died 4 years ago, replaced with twin. This invalidates the Presidency. 😁 https://t.co/zsNiTGbk4w

The video was uploaded on @BureaNorea’s Twitter account. The caption read:

“What the… Naomi Boden says Joe Boden died 4 years ago, replaced with twin. This invalidates the Presidency.”

Video claiming Joe Biden died and his twin brother Beau is now President is false

On June 11, 2022, TikTok user Kass Theaz was the first to post the video on the social platform. The TikToker’s profile read that her page was a “SATIRE ACCOUNT.” After the video gained massive traction online, Theaz uploaded another video on the same topic and said that she found the entire situation hilarious.

Theaz posts satirical content not only on TikTok, but on Instagram as well. She has posted multiple videos on her TikTok page reiterating that she is not Biden’s granddaughter in reality.

It seems that some netizens are being trolled by her “satirical content,” which means that content is captured and posted in a manner that makes it appear to be legitimate. However, it is simply false and should be taken in jest. Although younger generations understand that certain forms of media are simply satirical in nature, second-generation views may be misled by the content.

Hence, it is safe to conclude that Joe Biden does not have a twin, and the latter is certainly not running the US. However, the President does have three other siblings, a sister named Valerie and his other two brothers, James and Frank.

This is not the first time the TikTok user has pretended to be Biden’s granddaughter. On March 16, 2022, the netizen uploaded an edited image where she placed her own face on top of the real Naomi Biden. She captioned the crudely edited photo with:

“Proof @joebiden is my grandfather.”

What has Joe Biden been up to in recent days?

Yesterday, the President was trolled online for making an inappropriate statement at the National Education Association headquarters in DC. Biden said in his speech: “she was 12, I was 30.” The internet relentlessly joked about the confusing statement.

Mid-speech, Biden continued on Friday:

“You gotta say hi to me. We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”

Netizens found the statement concerning as Biden has a track record of touching and smelling women in seemingly inappropriate manners. Republicans went on to dub the current President as “Creepy Joe.”

