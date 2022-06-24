"YOU take your seat": Joe Biden note cards telling US President how to act leave internet in disbelief

On Thursday, a photographer snapped President Joe Biden holding a well-documented cheat sheet prepared by his staff.

The detailed list instructed the US president on how to conduct his morning meeting, which he attended after skipping his administration’s meeting with oil companies to combat soaring gas prices.

Netizens were disappointed to see that the leader of the free world required a comprehensive document instructing him on how to conduct his meeting.The instruction manual handed to US President Joe Biden was titled “Offshore Wind Drop-By Sequence of Events.” The cheat sheet listed:

“YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants. YOU take YOUR seat. Press enters. YOU give brief comments (2 minutes). Press departs (t). YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question. Note: Liz is joining virtually. YOU thank participants. YOU depart.”

Spriteer @spriteer_774400 US President Joe Biden was caught with a cheat sheet telling him how to act at an event.

✍🏻 The paper lists such instructions as “YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants,” “YOU take YOUR seat.” US President Joe Biden was caught with a cheat sheet telling him how to act at an event.✍🏻 The paper lists such instructions as “YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants,” “YOU take YOUR seat.” https://t.co/0EUyr6iPAL

The staff wrote the words “you” and “your” in capital letters to emphasize to the president what needs to be done to ensure that no mistakes were made. The card also instructed which reporter Biden was supposed to take questions from.

Internet reacts to US President Joe Biden’s cheat sheet

American netizens were disheartened to see the president being given simple instructions on how to get through a meeting, right from his entrance to his exit. Many took to Twitter to reiterate the President’s age, claiming that he was too old and looked “weak” in front of other powerful nations like Russia and China.

Reacting to Joe Biden using a cheat sheet, a few tweets read:

@taraheritage @taraheritage @JoeBiden @POTUS gets a cheat sheet for filmed events - he has to be told to ‘take his seat’ - the incompetence is frightening…no wonder Russia & China laugh at the USA @JoeBiden @POTUS gets a cheat sheet for filmed events - he has to be told to ‘take his seat’ - the incompetence is frightening…no wonder Russia & China laugh at the USA https://t.co/0IokdSHsws

Greg Price @greg_price11



h/t Joe Biden isn't senile, guys. His handlers just have to give him step by step directions for every single thing that he does.h/t @KateHydeNY Joe Biden isn't senile, guys. His handlers just have to give him step by step directions for every single thing that he does.h/t @KateHydeNY https://t.co/JaKZMLv64V

Julie Lewis @supersleuthgrl BREAKING: Joe Biden’s cheat sheet for tomorrow has leaked. 🫣 BREAKING: Joe Biden’s cheat sheet for tomorrow has leaked. 🫣 https://t.co/3c33HJbYid

Philip C.Puccio @pcpuccio1 Biden mistakenly held up a piece of paper for his meeting! It was a cheat sheet! Say hello/Take your seat!

From his ‘’Team’’! Funny yes however pathetic is sad! Imagine our country has a leader that is mentally and physically falling apart! This Biden administration is very dark! Biden mistakenly held up a piece of paper for his meeting! It was a cheat sheet! Say hello/Take your seat!From his ‘’Team’’! Funny yes however pathetic is sad! Imagine our country has a leader that is mentally and physically falling apart! This Biden administration is very dark!

Ultra BAMAGA🇱🇷 @Brookltnwilliw Please read. Our country has become weak, ineffective and a joke. He along with his inept administration need to be removed Joe Biden caught with a cheat sheet.Please read. Our country has become weak, ineffective and a joke. He along with his inept administration need to be removed Joe Biden caught with a cheat sheet. 🔥Please read. Our country has become weak, ineffective and a joke. He along with his inept administration need to be removed https://t.co/7k5bAt2jWd

Տᗩᑎᗪᖇᗩ Ultra MAGA @SandraSentinel



But no one is pushing the issue because Kamala is next in line



We need a miracle:



'YOU take YOUR seat': Very specific cheat sheet reminds Biden how to act



nypost.com/2022/06/23/a-v… Everyone knows that Joe Biden is feeble and has severe memory loss.But no one is pushing the issue because Kamala is next in lineWe need a miracle:'YOU take YOUR seat': Very specific cheat sheet reminds Biden how to act Everyone knows that Joe Biden is feeble and has severe memory loss.But no one is pushing the issue because Kamala is next in lineWe need a miracle:'YOU take YOUR seat': Very specific cheat sheet reminds Biden how to act nypost.com/2022/06/23/a-v…

Colleen Wolfe @Colleen90019520 Biden Cheat sheet .. come on man . Biden Cheat sheet .. come on man . https://t.co/TRCNsipYga

Jayne Kaufman Abrams @KaufmanAbrams

'This is embarrassing': Biden trolled as he goofs up, reveals cheat sheet instructing him to 'take YOUR seat‘answer question from… Scott Dworkin @funder Jan 6 Cmte testimony today makes it clear Trump used the DoJ to attempt a coup, but failed. Arrest Donald Trump. Jan 6 Cmte testimony today makes it clear Trump used the DoJ to attempt a coup, but failed. Arrest Donald Trump. Aren’t any Democrat worried Biden needs a cheat sheet! HOME / NEWS / JOE BIDEN'This is embarrassing': Biden trolled as he goofs up, reveals cheat sheet instructing him to 'take YOUR seat‘answer question from… twitter.com/funder/status/… Aren’t any Democrat worried Biden needs a cheat sheet! HOME / NEWS / JOE BIDEN'This is embarrassing': Biden trolled as he goofs up, reveals cheat sheet instructing him to 'take YOUR seat‘answer question from… twitter.com/funder/status/…

Stephen L. Miller @redsteeze "These kind of cards are standard, every president is handed these."



I never in my presidential life saw these with Reagan, Bush, Epstein Party Boy, W Bush, Obama and maybe(?) Trump.



They are trying to tell you "YOU sit THERE" is perfectly normal "These kind of cards are standard, every president is handed these."I never in my presidential life saw these with Reagan, Bush, Epstein Party Boy, W Bush, Obama and maybe(?) Trump. They are trying to tell you "YOU sit THERE" is perfectly normal https://t.co/DMGCF9ogju

This is not the first time the President has been caught using cheat sheets. Last July, an aide told him that there was “something on your chin” that resulted in him holding up a note which faced journalists and photographers.

In March, Biden was mocked online for requiring a typed cue card to answer questions related to the Ukraine war.

Netizens worry about Joe Biden’s declining health

As internet users continue to talk about the president’s unfortunate cycle fall, many have been concerned about his declining health. Critics have claimed that he is unfit to run the country and have compared him to Former President Donald Trump.

In April, Biden was asked about delaying the end of Title 42, an immigration restriction which allows faster deportation of immigrants who have illegally entered the country by claiming that they are trying to stop the circulation of COVID-19.

Biden went on to speak about mask mandates on transportation. Many were confused to hear the President mistake the law, which has been a hot topic in recent months.

The President also attempted to opine on Florida’s Parental Rights in education law. He then went on to speak about Disney and Mickey Mouse which left many confused. He said:

“There’s nothing conservative about deciding you’re going to throw Disney out of its present posture because Mickey Mouse? In fact, do you think we should be not be able to say, you know, ‘gay?' I mean, what’s going on here?”

Republicans have been actively stating online that the President is in a mental decline. Tweets regarding Biden’s age and doubting his leadership continue to flood the platform.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far