"YOU take your seat": Joe Biden note cards telling US President how to act leave internet in disbelief

On Thursday, a photographer snapped President Joe Biden holding a well-documented cheat sheet prepared by his staff.
The detailed list instructed the US president on how to conduct his morning meeting, which he attended after skipping his administration’s meeting with oil companies to combat soaring gas prices.
Netizens were disappointed to see that the leader of the free world required a comprehensive document instructing him on how to conduct his meeting.The instruction manual handed to US President Joe Biden was titled “Offshore Wind Drop-By Sequence of Events.” The cheat sheet listed:
“YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants. YOU take YOUR seat. Press enters. YOU give brief comments (2 minutes). Press departs (t). YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question. Note: Liz is joining virtually. YOU thank participants. YOU depart.”
The staff wrote the words “you” and “your” in capital letters to emphasize to the president what needs to be done to ensure that no mistakes were made. The card also instructed which reporter Biden was supposed to take questions from.
Internet reacts to US President Joe Biden’s cheat sheet
American netizens were disheartened to see the president being given simple instructions on how to get through a meeting, right from his entrance to his exit. Many took to Twitter to reiterate the President’s age, claiming that he was too old and looked “weak” in front of other powerful nations like Russia and China.
Reacting to Joe Biden using a cheat sheet, a few tweets read:
This is not the first time the President has been caught using cheat sheets. Last July, an aide told him that there was “something on your chin” that resulted in him holding up a note which faced journalists and photographers.
In March, Biden was mocked online for requiring a typed cue card to answer questions related to the Ukraine war.
Netizens worry about Joe Biden’s declining health
As internet users continue to talk about the president’s unfortunate cycle fall, many have been concerned about his declining health. Critics have claimed that he is unfit to run the country and have compared him to Former President Donald Trump.
In April, Biden was asked about delaying the end of Title 42, an immigration restriction which allows faster deportation of immigrants who have illegally entered the country by claiming that they are trying to stop the circulation of COVID-19.
Biden went on to speak about mask mandates on transportation. Many were confused to hear the President mistake the law, which has been a hot topic in recent months.
The President also attempted to opine on Florida’s Parental Rights in education law. He then went on to speak about Disney and Mickey Mouse which left many confused. He said:
“There’s nothing conservative about deciding you’re going to throw Disney out of its present posture because Mickey Mouse? In fact, do you think we should be not be able to say, you know, ‘gay?' I mean, what’s going on here?”
Republicans have been actively stating online that the President is in a mental decline. Tweets regarding Biden’s age and doubting his leadership continue to flood the platform.