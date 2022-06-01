Fans react to Bo Burnham's song on President Joe Biden in recently released hour long outtakes of 'Inside'

Comedian Bo Burnham wrote a song tribute to President Joe Biden for his Netflix special Inside, but it didn't make the final cut. Last year, Burnham launched his Netflix special, including several memorable songs throughout its 83-minute length.

A year later, the comedian shared some outtakes from his project, including an unreleased Joe Biden song that went viral on social media.

Bo Burnham released more than an hour of outtakes from his Netflix program, Inside, to commemorate the first anniversary of its premiere. Burnham's Netflix special, which detailed his experience during the coronavirus outbreak, was released in May last year.

The special included several catchy songs, which were later included on an album that accompanied the release of the special.

Burnham announced on Twitter on Monday (30 May), a year after the special, that he had edited material that he didn't end up using on the final cut of the show. The previously unseen footage includes several songs cut from the final special, including one about President Joe Biden.

The song, heard around 22:50, appears to pre-date his presidential inauguration, as the lyrics revolve around voting for him.

Burnham wrote, directed, shot, and edited Inside entirely within the confines of his home during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was released on the streaming service in May 2021 after a one-weekend theatrical run.

Burnham also released the music from the special in an album titled Inside (The Songs), which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's comedy album chart before climbing to No. 7 on the Top 200.

Bo Burnham's song about Jeff Bezos

Those who saw Bo Burnham's 2021 special will recall his catchy track Bezos I, about Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. With over 136 million streams, the song is still his most streamed song on Spotify a year later.

Burnham has written a few other songs inspired by Bezos, including a doo-wop-style track revealed in the special's outtakes.

However, despite being less than a minute long, his song about President Joe Biden appears to have won over fans.

Netizens react to Inside outtakes dropped by Bo Burnham

Some viewers were surprised that Bo Burnham's Joe Biden song did not make the final Inside cut last year.

Some users have requested that the Biden track be released as a single.

It may even top the Billboard charts when it is released.

The special received a positive critical response and went on to win several awards. Burnham received several Emmy awards for music direction, variety-special directing, and a variety of special writings at the third Creative Arts ceremony.

This is another collection of jokes garbed as jokes from someone who truly understands the internet and what unrestricted access to it does to the human brain, and it's worth watching for that reason alone.

