Gabbie Hanna dragged for allegedly stalking Bo Burnham in college, fans call out her "obsessive behavior"

On June 7th, a TikTok user posted a video calling out Gabbie Hanna for allegedly stalking Bo Burnham while in college, posting fake photos, and claiming to everyone that they were dating. This comes days after Bo Burnham released his 2021 comedy special titled, "Bo Burnham: Inside".

Musical comedian Bo Burnham released his Netflix special on May 30th, performing songs from the comfort of his home due to the COVID-19 lockdown. In a song parody called "White woman's Instagram", Bo Burnham featured an image of himself with words written all over his face, which many thought was a hit at Gabbie Hanna who had previously done the same. It turned out that Bo was referencing "White women" in general.

TikToker claims Gabbie Hanna stalked Bo Burnham

A TikToker named Abbee Burke posted a video on Monday afternoon explaining her recollection of Gabbie Hanna falsely claiming that she was dating Bo Burnham while she was in college.

Abbee Burke claims Gabbie Hanna stalked Bo Burnham years ago (Image via TikTok)

Abbee brought up Gabbie's old video titled, "My Embarassing Secrets", in which she confessed to lying to her college friends about dating Bo Burnham, and even going as far as to photoshop photos of the two together.

Abbee Burke shows proof of Gabbie Hanna falsifying photos (Image via TikTok)

Gabbie eventually began to confuse Bo's fans, according to Abbee, causing them to add her to a list of Bo's former girlfriends on Wikipedia.

Fans not surprised by Gabbie's behavior

TikTok and Twitter users took to the comments to express their frustration surrounding the recent and continuous drama happening to Gabbie Hanna.

Fans claimed they were not surprised by her behavior, given that she has always seemed "crazy". Trisha Paytas commented on her "obsessive behavior".

Trisha Paytas calls Gabbie Hanna out for being "obsessive" (Image via TikTok)

Especially with her ongoing situation with Jen Dent and Jessi Smiles, people were quick to bash the YouTuber, claiming that she needed mental evaluation for her ongoing controversies.

"The more I learn about Gabbie Hanna, the more I don't like her. But I'm also worried for her mental health. She's crazy." -@amethyst_imagination

Hatred aside, many have been worried about Gabbie Hanna's mental health. As she is currently in the spotlight surrounding different dramas with different YouTubers and has even begun having public outbursts, which has caused people to worry for her wellbeing.

