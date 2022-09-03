“He is truly an evil man”: Joe Biden speech sparks backlash online with ‘Satanic Biden’ and ‘PedoHitler’ trending on Twitter

Joe Biden’s recent prime time speech has invoked phrases such as “PedoHitler” on Twitter. The President’s address has also been labeled as “satanic” on social media. This comes after he attacked MAGA-supporters and seemingly gave a divisive speech on Thursday night.

Joe Biden’s Philadelphia speech was nothing less than passionate, as he promised to restore the “soul of the nation” and to “secure democracy.” However, the eerie background with the red lighting and POTUS’ warning towards conservative forces prompted many to claim that the speech seemed Satanic.

As the word “satanic” began trending alongside tweets about Biden’s speech, strangely the phrase “PedoHitler” was also trending on the social media platform. This comes after several Republicans compared the president to a pedophile and Hitler. Additionally, some people even went on to call Biden "a truly evil man."

Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 @alexbruesewitz



He is truly an evil man. You don’t have to dig too deep to know this. Just look at how Hunter Biden turned out. Read Ashley Biden’s diary entries about him taking showers with her.



#PedoHitler Joe Biden deliberately chose the Satanic looking backdrop for his speech tonight.He is truly an evil man. You don’t have to dig too deep to know this. Just look at how Hunter Biden turned out. Read Ashley Biden’s diary entries about him taking showers with her. Joe Biden deliberately chose the Satanic looking backdrop for his speech tonight.He is truly an evil man. You don’t have to dig too deep to know this. Just look at how Hunter Biden turned out. Read Ashley Biden’s diary entries about him taking showers with her.#PedoHitler https://t.co/GjbczpOJE2

QAnon controversially spread a conspiracy and claimed that Biden belonged to a satanic faction of elites who were trafficking children around the world.

He was also accused of being a pedophile. This came after videos of the 79-year-old standing close to children at the White House when he was the Vice President during Barack Obama's presidency also emerged online.

After the president branded MAGA Republican’s as a “threat to democracy,” netizens also found his speech divisive in nature. Many created memes of Biden dressed as Hitler, with Nazi flags in the background, and some even designed the podium with a Soviet hammer and sickle.

Netizens brand Joe Biden’s speech as “satanic” and call him “PedoHitler”

Internet users expressed nothing but disappointment towards the President’s address. Joe Biden amassed criticism from both liberals and conservatives. However, it seemed like the latter unsurprisingly slammed the President relentlessly on social media and some Twitter users wondered out loud why the POTUS hated the US so much.

Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 @alexbruesewitz



Biden is a sick, evil, & satanic man. He must be impeached. Why does #PedoHitler hate America so much? America has given Joe Biden everything. He’s lived off of American taxpayers his whole life. But he has so much hate in his heart towards our nation & our wonderful people.Biden is a sick, evil, & satanic man. He must be impeached. Why does #PedoHitler hate America so much? America has given Joe Biden everything. He’s lived off of American taxpayers his whole life. But he has so much hate in his heart towards our nation & our wonderful people.Biden is a sick, evil, & satanic man. He must be impeached.

Eric Szyszka @ericszyszka I hope Joe Biden and his demonic powers come for every MAGA supporter. They can be food for his cauldron, blood and bone are needed for satanic spells. I hope Joe Biden and his demonic powers come for every MAGA supporter. They can be food for his cauldron, blood and bone are needed for satanic spells.

Paul A. Szypula @Bubblebathgirl



Who convinced Biden that threatening half the USA was a good idea?



🤔 Joe Biden’s speech tonight was such a disaster that it got #PedoHitler trending on Twitter with over 80K tweets in 3 hours.Who convinced Biden that threatening half the USA was a good idea? Joe Biden’s speech tonight was such a disaster that it got #PedoHitler trending on Twitter with over 80K tweets in 3 hours.Who convinced Biden that threatening half the USA was a good idea?🤔

Teresa † ن @BlackIrishI



#JoeBiden

#satanic Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! #JoeBiden #satanic https://t.co/bkZmhOwWEf

Abolish the Executive Branch @DoctorFishbones This is the most Satanic speech by Joe Biden since his "winter of suffering and death" one last year. I give it four Satans This is the most Satanic speech by Joe Biden since his "winter of suffering and death" one last year. I give it four Satans

This💥is💥MAGA💥Junior💥👑 @SP66613 This is not Joe Biden, this is the Satanic #PedoHilter Antichrist Obama who now wears the physical form of Biden. This is not Joe Biden, this is the Satanic #PedoHilter Antichrist Obama who now wears the physical form of Biden. https://t.co/n9lLT0bewH

Catturd ™ @catturd2



#PedoHitler Joe Biden’s Satanic speech tonight is the biggest backfire I’ve ever seen. Joe Biden’s Satanic speech tonight is the biggest backfire I’ve ever seen.#PedoHitler

Baudi @PickBaudisBrain According to republicans, Joe Biden is both a feeble old man with dementia and a ruthless, satanic dictator. According to republicans, Joe Biden is both a feeble old man with dementia and a ruthless, satanic dictator. 😂

What did Joe Biden say in his speech?

Joe Biden slammed Trump and MAGA supporters head on in his most recent speech. The President accused Former President Donald Trump and his MAGA-clan of “representing an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic.”

President Biden @POTUS We are being called by duty and by conscience to confront the extremists who have put their own pursuit of power above all else. We are being called by duty and by conscience to confront the extremists who have put their own pursuit of power above all else. https://t.co/g0RGIQfQRr

Biden also slammed Republicans for not respecting the Constitution. He said in his speech that “they do not believe in the rule of law" and continued:

“They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election, and they’re working right now as I speak in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.”

Biden was referring to Trump and his followers’ refusal to accept the 2020 election results.

The President also said that the nation isn't powerless in the "face of these threats." He went on to claim that Republicans had unleashed an “attack on democracy" and continued:

“There are far more Americans, far more Americans from every background and belief, who reject the extreme MAGA ideology than those that accept it. And folks, it’s within our power, it’s in our hands, yours and mine, to stop the assault on American democracy.”

Joe Biden’s speech comes at a concerning time when his approval rating has plummeted to 38% according to a Reuters opinion poll.

