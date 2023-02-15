Who is Matt McKee? Arkansas senator trans remark sparks widespread outrage online 

Arkansas senator Matt McKee recently came under fire after making an offensive comment towards a witness present in court during the SB199 hearing on Monday.

A video of his statement also surfaced on social media and sparked outrage online. In the clip, McKee can be seen asking “Do you have a p*nis?” to witness Gwendolyn Herzig, a transgender pharmacist who testified against the passing of the bill.

The SB199 bill is a measure that would limit gender-affirming care for minors in the state. It would reportedly allow a minor to later sue a doctor who is providing them care during any “gender transition procedure.”

According to the Arkansas Times, the bill is aimed at blocking any gender-affirming medical care for trans youths in the state that would prevent any trans youth suffering from mental health issues like depression or eating disorders from accessing treatments.

During Monday’s hearing, pharmacist Herzig spoke against the bill while sharing her personal experiences as a trans native and a healthcare worker who provides care to trans people.

However, some GOP lawmakers dismissed her testimony and one claimed that he had more information related to the situation than her and said her experience was not indicative of most trans people. Shortly after, Matt McKee spoke to the pharmacist and asked:

“You said that you’re a trans woman? Do you have a p*nis?

A visibly shocked Herzig responded to the question by saying it was “horrible,” to which McKee replied:

“You’re the one that brought that into the discussion.”

Herzig retorted back by saying that the question was “highly inappropriate”:

“I don’t know what my rights are but that question was highly inappropriate. I’m a healthcare professional, a doctor, please treat me as such.”

Lance J. Gosnell @lancejgosnell



#arkansas #senmattmckee #TransRightsAreHumanRights #Equality Arkansas State Senator Matt McKee is a disgusting horrible man who does not deserve to be a state senator and this question he asks proves he has poor judgement on top of being #transphobic Arkansas State Senator Matt McKee is a disgusting horrible man who does not deserve to be a state senator and this question he asks proves he has poor judgement on top of being #transphobic #arkansas #senmattmckee #TransRightsAreHumanRights #Equality https://t.co/8D4pkyP3Ya

Alejandra Caraballo, a trans lawyer and clinical instructor at Harvard Law School’s Cyber Law Clinic, took to Twitter to express disgust over McKee’s remark:

“Absolutely sickening. Arkansas State senator Matt McKee asked a trans person at a legislative hearing ‘Do you have a p*nis?’ Does this State Senator have any basic human decency?”

The Democratic Party of Arkansas also condemned McKee’s comments and said that Republicans are no longer “hiding their transphobia.”

What is known about Matt McKee?

Matt McKee is an American politician who currently serves as a Republican member for the 6th district of the Arkansas Senate. He was previously a justice for the peace in Garland County and is now a first-year lawmaker.

McKee defeated Bill Sample in the Republican primary election for the 6th district of the Arkansas Senate in May 2022.

Matt McKee @MattMcKeeAR



Now on to victory in Nov. as we fight the Democrats head on! #arleg #ARnews We won! Thank you so much to all of my supporters and volunteers who worked so hard to make this happen. I especially want to thank my wife and my four daughters for enduring this journey with me.Now on to victory in Nov. as we fight the Democrats head on! #arpx We won! Thank you so much to all of my supporters and volunteers who worked so hard to make this happen. I especially want to thank my wife and my four daughters for enduring this journey with me. Now on to victory in Nov. as we fight the Democrats head on! #arpx #arleg #ARnews https://t.co/p6a7oESkuV

He defeated Courtney McKee in the general election in November 2022, winning 69 percent of the votes. McKee assumed office as a Senator in January 2023.

Twitter reacts to Arkansas senator Matt McKee’s comments towards trans witness

Matt McKee's trans comments sparked outrage online (Image via Jack Neill/Twitter)

On Monday, senator Matt McKee made the news after making an offensive remark towards a trans witness during the SB199 hearing.

As the video of his remark went viral online, social media users took to Twitter to slam the senator over his inappropriate comment:

Brian Cardone 🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 @cardon_brian #wtpBlue #DemVoice1 At a hearing on Monday in AR, transgender people and their supporters showed up in hopes of stopping a bill that targets LGBTQ+ youth. #MattMcKee (R-AR) was out of line with his questioning, just watch. Video courtesy of @scanlon72116 At a hearing on Monday in AR, transgender people and their supporters showed up in hopes of stopping a bill that targets LGBTQ+ youth. #MattMcKee (R-AR) was out of line with his questioning, just watch. Video courtesy of @scanlon72116 #wtpBlue #DemVoice1 https://t.co/Nts8dzNkFV

Travis Akers @travisakers Regardless of your personal stance on gender identities or transgender issues, it is never appropriate for an elected official to ask a person about their genitalia, especially not in a public hearing.



Rep. Matt McKee’s question was deplorable, unprofessional, and dehumanizing. Regardless of your personal stance on gender identities or transgender issues, it is never appropriate for an elected official to ask a person about their genitalia, especially not in a public hearing.Rep. Matt McKee’s question was deplorable, unprofessional, and dehumanizing.

🔞LeDerp🔞 @G_Yuu_FemBoi @ArkDems What people have in their minds, what makes them think it's ok to ask anyone about this? I'm speechless... @ArkDems What people have in their minds, what makes them think it's ok to ask anyone about this? I'm speechless...

Erin @chilijellybeans @Esqueer_ How dare he think that if someone says they are trans that gives him permission to invade their privacy. @Esqueer_ How dare he think that if someone says they are trans that gives him permission to invade their privacy.

BigBlueWaveUSA® 🇺🇸🌊🇺🇦 @BigBlueWaveUSA I would suggest calling Republican Matt McKee at 501-622-0860 … but



“The mailbox is full and cannot accept any more messages at this time.”



Try a couple times a day for the rest of this perverted dirtbag’s career.



I would suggest calling Republican Matt McKee at 501-622-0860 … but “The mailbox is full and cannot accept any more messages at this time.”Try a couple times a day for the rest of this perverted dirtbag’s career.https://t.co/J3Isitb3ca

Zenman1550 @Zenman1550 Republican Bigot of the Week: Arkansas State Senator Matt McKee Republican Bigot of the Week: Arkansas State Senator Matt McKee

While reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Matt McKee will respond to the sharp criticism in the days to come.

Poll : 0 votes