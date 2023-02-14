Brianna Ghey GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over £60,000 after 16-year-old trans TikToker is fatally stabbed

A 16-year-old trans girl, Brianna Ghey, was fatally stabbed multiple times in Linear Park in Cheshire, England on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

The teenager was discovered lying on a footpath by members of the public who promptly called the emergency services around 3 pm. She was pronounced dead at the scene by local law enforcement authorities.

In a statement, her family called her a larger-than-life character and added:

"The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same."

Two 15-year-old teenagers, a boy and a girl, from the area, were arrested on suspicion of murder. A detective with Cheshire police told The Times that the murder was being treated as a "targeted attack." However, he added that it was not treated as a "hate crime."

Friends of Brianna Ghey alleged that she was "bullied and attacked for years" for being trans

Just a few days prior to her murder, Brianna Ghey, who attended Birchwood Community High School, posted a TikTok video in which she opened up about being "excluded from school."

The video, which was posted five days before her tragic and horrific death, showed her in her school uniform at the same park where the incident occurred.

Brianna (Image via YouTube/@Sky News)

Close friends of the teenager took to social media to claim that she was regularly "bullied and gang-beaten." An alleged friend of the 16-year-old told The Sun that those who were aware of what was happening to Ghey refused to intervene. They added that this had been going on for several years.

Many British publications reported the story about Brianna Ghey's death, but they misgendered her and used her dead name. Nadia Whittome, a Labor MP, took to Twitter to criticize the media for using her dead name and erasing her trans identity, stating that they should be "ashamed of themselves."

Nadia Whittome MP @NadiaWhittomeMP Rest in peace, Brianna Ghey 🤍



Brianna deserved a chance to become a beautiful adult woman, and to live to see a world where trans people are safe and respected.



Anyone in the media who is using her deadname and erasing Brianna’s identity should be ashamed of themselves. Rest in peace, Brianna Ghey 🤍Brianna deserved a chance to become a beautiful adult woman, and to live to see a world where trans people are safe and respected.Anyone in the media who is using her deadname and erasing Brianna’s identity should be ashamed of themselves. https://t.co/KnMxNBZZFl

Meanwhile, netizens expressed their disappointment at the conservative nature of the government, which does not allow trans people to self-identify in official documents. A user @IndiaWilloughby added that she won't be "buried as her true self."

India Willoughby @IndiaWilloughby Because Britain does not have Self ID, trans teenager Brianna Ghey cannot be buried as her true self. She won’t be allowed the dignity of having ‘beloved daughter’ on her gravestone. Or a correct death certificate. All because the mob oppose something they don’t understand. Because Britain does not have Self ID, trans teenager Brianna Ghey cannot be buried as her true self. She won’t be allowed the dignity of having ‘beloved daughter’ on her gravestone. Or a correct death certificate. All because the mob oppose something they don’t understand.

Local police officials are urging residents, especially those belonging to the LGBTQ community, to stay calm as fears of transphobic motivations spread.

Author Shon Faye shared an Instagram story that stated:

"The specific circumstances of her killing are yet to become clear but the context — the context is foul and evil and entirely the fault of the adult world."

A local advocacy group, Transgender Action Block, is hosting a protest in London in honor of Brianna Ghey on Wednesday outside the Department of Education.

In the wake of her death, Brianna Ghey's family and friends set up a GoFundMe page to help her family during the "devastating time" and help them with the funeral costs.

The campaign page, which was set up by Victoria Potter and Jacob Potter, stated that they aim to make the funeral "pink and colorful" to match Ghey's personality. The page stated:

"Brianna was an outgoing, confident girl. She brought a lot of laughter to those who knew her. She was looking forward to taking her exams this year and beginning her journey into the adult world."

The fundraiser has collected over £60,000 in donations.

