“This runoff is really important”: SNL mocks Herschel Walker ahead of Georgia Senate run

Herschel Walker was the highlight of the popular television sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live during the December 3, 2022 episode, with the runoff for the remaining U.S. senate seat in Georgia around the corner.

This week, SNL featured a skit with cast members Kenan Thompson as Walker, Mikey Day as Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, Cecily Strong as Sen. Marsha Blackburn, and James Austin Johnson as Sen. Mitch McConnell, in a meeting to discuss their strategy for the upcoming election.

SNL pokes fun at Herschel Walker and Ye in their most recent episode's cold open

After a brief hiatus, the popular sketch comedy show SNL went straight for the United States mid-term elections as they spoke about the upcoming runoff elections for Georgia's remaining U.S senate seat scheduled to be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

The runoff is between Walker and his democratic counterpart Raphael Warnock.

Warnock (L) and Walker (R) (image via Getty/Megan Varner)

The skit starring four comedians impersonating political members featured Walker's infamous slip-ups and included bizarre comments against him.

Day started the conversation off by claiming that the mid-term elections did not produce the results they hoped they would and mentioned that, "this runoff is really important."

Strong stepped in to reveal that their task of the highest priority was to increase votes. When asked what the plan for the runoff was, Thompson, as Herschel said:

“Oh, well, I’m good at those. My ex-wife said all I do is run off.”

As the four continued to have a discussion, Walker was reminded about the close standing between the opposing parties, and his first thought was to explore whose numbers were higher. Today, Walker holds 48.5% of the votes, while the democratic representative leads with 49.4%.

Johnson mentioned that the election is to be held on Tuesday but the votes by mail are already being counted. Thompson's Herschel Walker quipped about counting votes by "females."

At one point in the skit, Thompson, as Walker, told Johnson, as McConnell, that he was very confident about this "erection" and when asked if he meant to say "election," Walker replied, "No." This faux pas was made by the real Walker during his campaign trail.

Kenan Thompson plays Herschel Walker in the SNL cold open skit (image via Twitter)

The writers at SNL took inspiration from Walker's speech about vampires and werewolves to mock him in the skit and similarly his competitor, Warnock, used the same speech against the Republican during his campaign.

The skit ended with Cecily Strong hoping to shift focus to what really matters, laying low and spreading the right message, and Thompson jumped up saying, "Exactly, just like Kanye." Blackburn mentioned that they were thinking along the lines of inflation and crime, to which Thompson said:

“Vampires, werewolves. They’re scared of the Geico gecko. We’re going to be looking at all of that."

Worried that Herschel Walker might deviate from the real message, Johnson's McConnell decided that it was best to lock him up in a secure room.

The SNL skit was performed by long-time comedians and cast members. (image via Twitter)

Herschel Walker is one of the most closely watched senate members in the current set of mid-term elections. He is also the most widely mocked owing to his infamous slip-ups that are almost Freudian in nature.

