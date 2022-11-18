"Vampire lives matter": Herschel Walker Fright Night speech sparks hilarious reactions online  

U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker's stump speech in McDonough, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, drew baffled amusement from netizens.
There were references to the classic horror film Fright Night or Freak Night throughout the speech, such as the statement "vampires are cool people."Walker then went on to say that the "stupid" film demonstrated why people require "faith."
In a now gone viral video of the speech, Herschel Walker mentioned a vampire movie called "Fright Night or Freak Night" that he had watched at 1 a.m. He stated that "vampires are cool," but that "he wanted to be a werewolf." He then compared Senator Warnock to the vampire in the film.
Walker, representing the Republican party, is up against incumbent Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock in a runoff election on December 6.
The Republican candidate finished about 1% behind Warnock in this month's midterm elections, with 48.51% of votes to Warnock's 49.43%. Even though Warnock won the election, the seat will be decided in a runoff because neither candidate got a simple majority or more than 50% of the votes.
Herschel Walker's illogical metaphor quickly drew Twitterattis' attention. Journalist Aaron Rupar's tweet with the speech, for example, had nearly 2 million views by Wednesday night. The speech in question contained a meandering reference to the horror movie. An excerpt from it follows:
"I don't know if you know, vampires are cool people, are they not? But I want to tell you something that I found out. A werewolf can kill a vampire, did you know that? I didn't know that. So, I don't want to be a vampire anymore, I wanted to be a werewolf."
In his speech, Herschel Walker talked about the plot of the movie and said that Senator Warnock looked like the vampire who "looked really good in his black suit."
The former NFL player went on to explain that the attempts to defeat the vampire with holy water and a cross didn't work in the film due to a lack of faith. He then added:
"And that's the way it is in our life, it doesn't even work unless you got faith. It is time for us to have faith. You've gotta have faith in our fellow brother. You've got to have faith in this country, got to have faith in elected officials. And right now, that's the reason I'm here."
Twitter users immediately brought out their jokes in response to the confusing diatribe. J. Elvis Weinstein, writer and performer of Mystery Science Theater 3000 tweeted what was most likely a reference to lyrics from Warren Zevon's hit song "Werewolves of London."
Television writer Rick G. Rosner tweeted that a vote for Herschel Walker is a vote for vampires and werewolves.
Inevitably, vampire jokes abounded at Walker's expense.
Democratic fundraiser Jon Cooper also brought up an earlier speech by Walker where he pledged to "protect Martians" because they "belong to his family."
Herschel Walker has also recently faced criticism after a former girlfriend revealed that he had paid for her abortion and his son, Christian, publicly chastised him on social media for being a bad father. The Republican candidate, who is running a pro-family and anti-abortion campaign, denied all the allegations.