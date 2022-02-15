Top 6 celebrities who were spotted at the Super Bowl 2022

NFL fans had a gala time last night where they witnessed one of the most epic Super Bowl finales of all time. As you know by now, the Los Angeles Rams came out as the winner by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. If you are a Rams fan, you should be celebrating now.

However, the players on the pitch weren't the only ones to draw your attention last night. Several celebrities were spotted yesterday in the stands enjoying the match. Here is a list of 6 of them whom the camerapeople captured through their lens.

Super Bowl 2022 had these celebrities in the stands

1) Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was seen at the Super Bowl last night. No wonder a man the size of "The Great One" could easily be spotted on camera. He even addressed the fans by saying:

“Dreams ain’t just for dreamers. Just taking a quiet, grateful moment to say what a privilege it will be for me to stand on the hallowed ground of the SUPER BOWL at SoFi Stadium TODAY.”

2) Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool was at the Super Bowl last night! Just kidding!

Fan favorite Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds was seen among the crowd yesterday at the SoFi Stadium. Wearing a light gray half-sleeved shirt, the actor was seen posing with Will Ferrell.

3) Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie

The royal duo from England, Prince Harry and his cousin, Princess Eugenie, were spotted in the stands during last night's Super Bowl.

4) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

The power couple from Hollywood, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, were seen enjoying last night's NFL finale. The onscreen "caped crusader" was seen in a black shirt, whereas JLo was spotted in a white shirt and deep blue denims.

5) Kanye West

American rap sensation Kanye West was seen enjoying last night's game from the stands. He was in all-black attire and was also seen wearing his signature mask. The rap star was accompanied by his two children, Saint and North. The family was supporting the Los Angeles Rams.

6) Jay-Z

Kayne West was not the only rap icon who was at the SoFi Stadium last night. Another American rap sensation, Jay-Z, was spotted in the stands with his daughter. The father-daughter duo was seen discussing strategy and game plans.

Other celebrities spotted last night at the SoFi Stadium included Hailie Jade Mathers, Rebel Wilson, Alessandra Ambrosio, Tracy Morgan, and more.

Edited by R. Elahi