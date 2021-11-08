Who is Cecily Strong's partner? All about Jack as comedian's 'SNL' act on abortion goes viral

Actress and comedian Cecily Strong recently won over the internet with her abortion sketch on Saturday Night Live. The SNL veteran played the role of Goober, a clown who had an abortion when she was 23 in the act.

During the skit, Strong’s character mentioned that she did not want to acknowledge her abortion, but realized she “needed” to talk about the same:

“I know I wouldn’t be a clown on TV here today if it weren’t for the abortion I had the day before my 23rd birthday. Clowns have been helping each other end their pregnancies since the caves. It’s going to happen so it ought to be safe, legal and accessible. Not back to the alley. The last thing anyone wants is a bunch of dead clowns in a dark alley.”

Saturday Night Live - SNL @nbcsnl Goober the Clown

(who had an abortion when she was 23) Goober the Clown (who had an abortion when she was 23) https://t.co/1rFv6UrPGu

The act came in light of protests against the controversial Texas abortion law and garnered huge attention on social media. It amassed more than three million views on Twitter alone, earning praise from several celebrities and activists across the country.

Meet Cecily Strong's partner, Jack

Cecily Strong recently took the internet by storm after portraying a pro-abortion character on Saturday Night Live. However, the comedian mostly keeps her private life out of the public eye.

Recently, the actress gave fans an insight into her love life by opening up about her boyfriend Jack in her August 2021 memoir This Will All Be Over Soon. In excerpts obtained by Vulture, the TV star revealed she met her partner at a Christmas party in 2019:

“I talk to the man with the mustache. He’s very cute. I have social anxiety, and I’m drunk and tired, so I have no idea what we talk about. He comes home with me. The next morning I’m a little more shy. He is less shy. 'Can I give you my number?' he asks. I hand him the pink-flamingo pen my psychiatrist gave me that week. I find an old receipt, and he writes 'Jack' and his phone number on the back.”

The couple reportedly officially confirmed their relationship in 2020 after going out to watch the SheBelieves Cup on International Women’s Day. The duo currently live together in New York City.

The internet reacts to Cecily Strong's pro-abortion SNL sketch

Critics praised Cecily Strong for pro-abortion act on SNL (Image via Getty Images)

Cecily Strong made waves with her portrayal of Goober on SNL this week. The actress reportedly addressed the Texas abortion law through her sketch, subtly condemning the legal ban on abortion that prevents women from getting abortions six weeks after their pregnancy.

She also attempted to encourage women to be more vocal about their rights to abortion and left social media users impressed through her strong message and perfect comic timing. Netizens immediately took to Twitter to praise the SNL star for her performance:

benjamin @bensterbenster



I’ve watched the segment 4 times now and am just so glad it aired. What #CecilyStrong did this past weekend on SNL is exactly the kind of biting political commentary the show needs, and much more often.I’ve watched the segment 4 times now and am just so glad it aired. What #CecilyStrong did this past weekend on SNL is exactly the kind of biting political commentary the show needs, and much more often. I’ve watched the segment 4 times now and am just so glad it aired.

Lurk3r @ElLurk3r #CecilyStrong lives up to her name. She’s been one of the greatest cast members #SNL has had and she’s continuing that this season. #CecilyStrong lives up to her name. She’s been one of the greatest cast members #SNL has had and she’s continuing that this season.

munkeygurl @munkeygurl I adore #CecilyStrong on a good day but this week just a little more. #snl I adore #CecilyStrong on a good day but this week just a little more. #snl

Azaliya Allen @AllenAzaliya

#CecilyStrong Oh God, Cecily Strong absolutely killed it with the clown abortion monologue. She does "joking but deadly serious" really well. Oh God, Cecily Strong absolutely killed it with the clown abortion monologue. She does "joking but deadly serious" really well. #CecilyStrong https://t.co/hyIc20ykSv

Miranda Pretty (her/she) @Mirnahemmer

Powerful.

Women deserve better. The shame and stigma can't stand.

#SNL

#cecilystrong Cecily Strong as Goober the clown had me all kinds of emotional.Powerful.Women deserve better. The shame and stigma can't stand. Cecily Strong as Goober the clown had me all kinds of emotional. Powerful.Women deserve better. The shame and stigma can't stand.#SNL #cecilystrong https://t.co/JXlBtUSZXH

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As reactions to Strong’s SNL act continue to pour in online, viewers are further excited to learn more about the comedian’s personal life through her new memoir. The book was released in August 2021 and is currently up for sale across the globe.

Edited by Danyal Arabi