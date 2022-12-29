"Prosecute": Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik blasted online after being spotted in January 6 Capitol Riot videos

Chaya Raichik, the woman behind the popular internet page Libs of TikTok, recently revealed herself on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show. The controversial page is known for its anti-LGBTQIA+ content.

After giving her first interview on camera, Raichik was spotted in a couple of videos that were taken during the Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021, at the White House.

Screengrab from the interview with the woman behind the TikTok page on Tucker Carlson Today (Image via Twitter/TuckerToday)

Libs of TikTok features a collection of TikTok videos from left-leaning users, in an attempt to expose what the page perceives as their hypocrisy and radical ideology.

Ever since the page owner's face reveal, netizens have taken to social media to share information about Raichik and call her out. One user @demonkeyknees wrote that she should be "prosecuted."

Libs of TikTok operator Chaya Raichik blasted after being spotted in January 6 insurrection videos

While many have expressed support for Raichik, the Libs of TikTok creator also came under considerable fire from netizens, especially owing to her presence during the Capitol Riot.

Several internet users posted videos and images of her outside the United States Capitol Building.

Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_ It's going to be fun when Chaya Raichik reveals her face and OSINT researchers can use it to find her in January 6th insurrection footage. She was close enough to be hit with tear gas and shot at with rubber bullets. What are the odds she entered the Capitol building? It's going to be fun when Chaya Raichik reveals her face and OSINT researchers can use it to find her in January 6th insurrection footage. She was close enough to be hit with tear gas and shot at with rubber bullets. What are the odds she entered the Capitol building? https://t.co/BVInoKfNf8

Natalie (she/her) 🏳️‍⚧️ @natgrace79 In the most unsurprising news ever, Chaya Raichik, the woman behind Libs of TikTok, was a Jan 6th capitol rioter.



The woman who thrives on inciting violence against LGBTQIA+ people was part of a tantruming violent mob?! Just shocked by this revelation! /s In the most unsurprising news ever, Chaya Raichik, the woman behind Libs of TikTok, was a Jan 6th capitol rioter.The woman who thrives on inciting violence against LGBTQIA+ people was part of a tantruming violent mob?! Just shocked by this revelation! /s

Jeffrey Kahn @JeffEKahn Wait, Chaya Raichik was at the Capitol on January 6th? Why am I not surprised Wait, Chaya Raichik was at the Capitol on January 6th? Why am I not surprised

Syn, Wheyfu @SynStopTweeting 2023 prediction: @libsoftiktok aka Chaya Raichik will be arrested for breaching a SCIF on J6. 2023 prediction: @libsoftiktok aka Chaya Raichik will be arrested for breaching a SCIF on J6. https://t.co/RT3LKC48PZ

Fifty Shades of Whey @davenewworld_2 Far-right propagandist Libs of TikTok who called the LGBTQ+ community a "cult" is confirmed to be a January 6th rioter.



Projection thy name is Chaya Raichik.

Far-right propagandist Libs of TikTok who called the LGBTQ+ community a "cult" is confirmed to be a January 6th rioter.Projection thy name is Chaya Raichik.https://t.co/3iFKMUS7hS

not Fleetwood Max @notfleetwoodmax chaya raichik being a jan 6th capitol rioter lmaooooooo chaya raichik being a jan 6th capitol rioter lmaooooooo https://t.co/3ufH01Y2wI

Caroleeena @Caroleeenalala Chaya Raichik who runs LibsOfTikTok, an anti-gay site that's been tied to 66 hate incidents as a result of her targeting, made her face reveal on Tucker Carlson and was promptly identified as having trespassed the Capitol on January 6th. Here's hoping she's arrested by New Year! Chaya Raichik who runs LibsOfTikTok, an anti-gay site that's been tied to 66 hate incidents as a result of her targeting, made her face reveal on Tucker Carlson and was promptly identified as having trespassed the Capitol on January 6th. Here's hoping she's arrested by New Year!

Matty is in a goofy mood @SadShark50 Knowing that Chaya Raichik was at the January 6th U.S capitol insurrection was as unexpected as discovering that water is wet. Knowing that Chaya Raichik was at the January 6th U.S capitol insurrection was as unexpected as discovering that water is wet.

Tim says blm, get vaccinated, wear a mask 💙💛 @Tim_Kepple chaya raichik being at the capitol on jan 6 is the definition of predictable chaya raichik being at the capitol on jan 6 is the definition of predictable

More details of Chaya Raichik's interview on Tucker Carlson's show

The Twitter page, Libs of TikTok, operated by Chaya Raichik, is known for sharing a collection of TikToks posted by left-leaning and left-wing users, letting the latter circle debate about them in the comments. The page is popular in conservative circles and after Raichik revealed her face on Tucker Carlson's show, several of her fans showed up in support.

People across social media grew curious about who was behind the page following an expose by American journalist Taylor Lorenz of The Washington Post back in April this year. However, the opposite side dug into the internet and found her to be a part of the January 6 insurrection at the White House.

Raichik was interviewed on Tucker Carlson's show, wherein she commented on the LGBTQ community, alleging that the community has become a "cult" whose members "brainwash people."

When asked why she kept her identity a secret, she claimed that it was out of fear:

"When my account started growing, I realized the hatred that the Left has and their violent nature, and I was like, ‘I am going to remain anonymous' … and I have remained anonymous until my account was doxxed."

Libs of TikTok is still operational and has been instrumental in pushing the 'Don't Say Gay Bill' and at least 66 other hate crimes against the LGBTQ community. However, Chaya Raichik is yet to comment on being present at the January 6 insurrection.

