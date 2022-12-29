"Prosecute": Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik blasted online after being spotted in January 6 Capitol Riot videos

Chaya Raichik, the woman behind the popular internet page Libs of TikTok, recently revealed herself on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show. The controversial page is known for its anti-LGBTQIA+ content.
After giving her first interview on camera, Raichik was spotted in a couple of videos that were taken during the Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021, at the White House.
Libs of TikTok features a collection of TikTok videos from left-leaning users, in an attempt to expose what the page perceives as their hypocrisy and radical ideology.
Ever since the page owner's face reveal, netizens have taken to social media to share information about Raichik and call her out. One user @demonkeyknees wrote that she should be "prosecuted."
Libs of TikTok operator Chaya Raichik blasted after being spotted in January 6 insurrection videos
While many have expressed support for Raichik, the Libs of TikTok creator also came under considerable fire from netizens, especially owing to her presence during the Capitol Riot.
Several internet users posted videos and images of her outside the United States Capitol Building.
More details of Chaya Raichik's interview on Tucker Carlson's show
The Twitter page, Libs of TikTok, operated by Chaya Raichik, is known for sharing a collection of TikToks posted by left-leaning and left-wing users, letting the latter circle debate about them in the comments. The page is popular in conservative circles and after Raichik revealed her face on Tucker Carlson's show, several of her fans showed up in support.
People across social media grew curious about who was behind the page following an expose by American journalist Taylor Lorenz of The Washington Post back in April this year. However, the opposite side dug into the internet and found her to be a part of the January 6 insurrection at the White House.
Raichik was interviewed on Tucker Carlson's show, wherein she commented on the LGBTQ community, alleging that the community has become a "cult" whose members "brainwash people."
When asked why she kept her identity a secret, she claimed that it was out of fear:
"When my account started growing, I realized the hatred that the Left has and their violent nature, and I was like, ‘I am going to remain anonymous' … and I have remained anonymous until my account was doxxed."
Libs of TikTok is still operational and has been instrumental in pushing the 'Don't Say Gay Bill' and at least 66 other hate crimes against the LGBTQ community. However, Chaya Raichik is yet to comment on being present at the January 6 insurrection.