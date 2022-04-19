Who is Libs of TikTok? Taylor Lorenz doxxing drama explained 

The Washington Post’s internet culture reporter, Taylor Lorenz, is being accused of “doxxing” after revealing the identity of the anonymous social media account “Libs of TikTok.”

The latter is famously known for exposing the liberal administration. The journalist attempted to find the person behind the popular account and proved successful. Now, the internet is bashing her for the same.

Taylor Lorenz is a former New York Times journalist. She went viral after breaking into tears on MSNBC last month while recounting the harassment she experienced through online trolls. Netizens found it ironic that the journalist went on to publish an expose on an anonymous social media user and, in turn, became a troll herself.

Lorenz has now been called out for “doxxing.” The term is used to describe the act of making information public that one wishes to remain anonymous.

To find the person behind Libs of TikTok, the journalist also showed up at the house of the woman’s relatives to interrogate the anonymous internet celebrity.

Libs of TikTok @TheQuartering 49 Year Old Woman Taylor Lorenz Appearing At The Family Home Of Libs Of Tik Tok...Posting Her L' 49 Year Old Woman Taylor Lorenz Appearing At The Family Home Of Libs Of Tik Tok...Posting Her L' https://t.co/4wxUrrf2M3

Who is Libs of TikTok?

The Washington Post revealed that the creator of Libs of TikTok is a woman named Chaya Raichik. She's a right-wing social media user who claims to “bring you news you won’t find anywhere else.”

In recent days, the anonymous account has gained tremendous traction online. She has over 147.6k followers on her official Twitter account, over 66,000 on Instagram, and 11.9k subscribers on YouTube.

She also had her own TikTok account. However, it was deleted and never returned to the video-sharing platform.

Libs of TikTok is best known for sharing conservative opinions and matters which oppose liberal views. She has amassed an enormous following online despite her controversial political statements.

In February 2022, Raichik told the New York Post that she was from California and her entire work online was a "one-person operation." She added:

“I don’t do this for money or fame. I’m not some politician or blue-check journalist. And people feel like they have someone they can talk to when they have no one else to ask to help them spread it.”

She also shared that most of the sources for her stories are fans who share direct messages.

Though TikTok liberals seem to be just like any other social media page, their immense following has led to it being featured on national television.

The page creator has appeared several times on Fox News and recently appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight. The New York Post and Joe Rogan's podcast have also promoted the account.

