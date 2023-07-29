What is the White People Taco Night TikTok trend? Food fad takes the internet by a storm

White People Taco Night is the latest trend that has grabbed the attention of netizens this month. The phrase comes from a Lewberger song of the same name, released back in May 2020. The term references an American take on a Mexican cuisine staple, Tacos.

The video for the catchy song shows a white man sitting on his dining table surrounded by ingredients to make the Mexican dish for dinner, thus having a "taco night." He sings out the various ingredients typical white American families would purchase from the grocery store, including taco shells, ground beef, shredded cheese, sour cream, lettuce, and Ortega sauce, a pre-made sauce to be drizzled over food.

The man then proceeds to sprinkle every ingredient onto the taco shell and the song breaks into the chorus:

"It's a white people taco night... White people taco night. It's not limited to only white people... But white people love it the most."

Those participating in the trend are now sharing their family's take on the Mexican dish as Lewberger's hit song plays in the background.

Following its TikTok debut, White People Taco Night became an overnight sensation

White People Taco Night was originally a short audio shared on TikTok on May 17, 2020, by Lewberger. After the audio went viral, the band decided to write a full version of the song. They posted the entire song on their namesake YouTube channel, which has over 1.1 million views.

It was eventually added to their album, We Don't Know How to Roller Skate.

Explaining the phrase White People Taco Night, a famous food blog, Mediocre Chef stated:

"We are talking about Mexican food that… isn’t authentic. It’s what a white suburban Mom cooks up for her kids. Hell, our Moms made this for us."

Inspired by the Lewberger track, the blog described what the typical white American cooked and ate as Mexican food. In addition to the tacos, as described in the song, they made cheese quesadillas, nachos, store-bought guacamole and salsa, and frozen burritos and taquitos.

They added that a typical taco night comprised of all or more than one of these dishes.

"Sometimes it’s all of the above, sometimes it’s multiple dishes and a whole lot of regret after consuming way too much cheese."

More about Lewberger

Lewberger comprises members Keith Habersberger, Alex Lewis, and Hughie Stone Fish. The three-man comedy band gets their name from a mash of founders Alex and Keith's surnames. When Hugie joined the crew, they did not change the name, but considered calling it Lewberger and the Stone Fish.

Formed in 2016, the band is based in Los Angeles, California, and is known for their humorous songs. They became a huge sensation after releasing their first track, If Men Were Disney Princesses, on BuzzFeed's YouTube Channel. Since then, they have grown a strong and dedicated fanbase, boasting over 175,000 subscribers.

Keith Habersberger is also a member of the hit comedy show The Try Guys, while Alex has worked on comedy TV shows and movies. Hugie is a songwriter and music producer with several awards under his belt.