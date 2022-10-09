Who is Becky Habersberger? Try Guys Keith’s wife goes viral on TikTok amid Ned Fulmer controversy

Try Guys member Ned Fulmer's cheating scandal has been all over the internet for the last 10 days. While The Try Guys also spoke up at length about the whole situation, and gave their opinion on the whole fiasco, Becky Habersberger has now started talking about the whole matter and what the Try Wives and the Try Guys have been going through.

In a recent TikTok, Becky posted a video showing her frowning expressions on all the chaos caused by Ned Fulmer and Alexandria Herring. In the video, she is heard saying:

“So I do not have much to say at this time, but for now, I’ll just say…”

Becky uploads a video where she is seen "frowning" on the whole situation. (Image via TikTok/becksmecks2)

Till date, the video has received more than 6 million views on TikTok.

The video was also made into a duet by Try Guys member Eugene Lee Yang where he can be seen pouring two glasses of wine with Becky’s audio.

Eugene Lee Yang pours two glasses of wine in a video duet with Becky, Keith's wife. (Image via TikTok/eugeneleeyang, becksmecks2)

Try Guys star Keith Habersberger’s wife Becky is a makeup artist

Keith Habersberger, one of the founding members of The Try Guys, is married to Becky Habersberger, who is 32 years old.

𝐒. @cycloeps Ned fulmer who? In this house we believe in keith and becky habersberger supremacy. Ned fulmer who? In this house we believe in keith and becky habersberger supremacy. https://t.co/4fWB9mFXLH

She is a podcast member, makeup artist and beauty enthusiast. Boasting a follower count of 407,000 followers, Becky actively creates fun and out-of-the-box makeup videos for her audience.

At the same time, she is also a co-host on the podcast, You Can Sit With Us, which she hosted with the rest of the Try Wives, Ariel Fulmer and Maggie Bustamante. Becky is also quite often seen on the main channel, The Try Guys, where she either features with her husband or with the rest of the partners.

Becky also co-hosts the series Try Wives Wine Time along with the wives of the other Try Guys.

Speaking about the couple, Keith and Becky, the two met in 2011 in college. The couple later tied the knot in September 2017.

Becky Habersberger deleted a video after receiving an "apology"

Becky Habersberger also uploaded a video with more details about the whole mess that the Try Guys and their wives have been going through. However, the video was deleted shortly after she received an apology from whoever it was for. Later, in a follow-up video, Becky released another video on TikTok, where she said:

“So I deleted that last TikTok because I got a very sincere and genuine apology. If there is anything that can be learnt from this sh**hole of an experience that we are all going through right now, is that, the things you put on the internet are there forever. And real people see them. So the next time you tweet something you think is funny, I don’t even know, just real people can see this. So let’s just relax for a little bit.”

Becky confessed that the video was deleted by her, after she received a genuine apology. (Image via TikTok/becksmecks2)

Becky just didn’t stop there, she posted another video with a part of Taylor Swift’s song Blank Space playing in the background. Only the lines, “screaming, crying.” can be heard, and the video has been captioned as:

“Me when someone asks me what I’ve been upto the last few weeks.”

Becky posted a series of videos on the Ned Fulmer cheating fiasco. (Image via TikTok/becksmecks2)

In the videos currently posted, nowhere does Becky mention Neds or Alexandria’s name. But it is pretty evident that she is talking about the Ned Fulmer affair fiasco and all the damage caused to the group due to that.

