"That man does not rest": Yung Gravy and Ariel Fulmer Instagram activity sparks hilarious responses online 

Yung Gravy has dropped yet another bomb on the internet after revealing that Ariel Fulmer followed him on Instagram in a TikTok video.
All of this happened soon after Ned Fulmer accepted that he had a “consensual workplace relationship” with his coworker and the executive producer of The Try Guys, Alexandria Herring.
Over the last few months, Gravy has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs, especially after this alleged fling with Addison Rae’s mother, Sheri Nicole. However, this time, the person that he is interested in is Ariel Fulmer. Dropping the video showing that Ariel Fulmer followed him on Instagram, Gravy wrote:
“Drop your most recent W”
In the video, he played his song C’est La Vie in the background. It also showcased how Ariel had followed him, but Gravy still hadn’t as it was still showing Follow Back, and not Following.
However, fans are startled to hear the news of Ariel following Yung Gravy. Tons of fans flooded their opinions, with one saying:
Fans react to Ariel Fulmer following Yung Gravy on social media
The rapper has been very vocal about his likes in women, and has time and again told his audience about his “older women” fetish. Fans are now speculating what’s cooking between the two. One Twitter user also commented and said:
Meanwhile, another user revealed that Gravy has followed her back on Instagram. As such, it's clear now that both of them are now connected on the social media platform.
All of this started when a few netizens gave Gravy the idea of getting together with Ariel Fulmer after the whole Ned Fulmer cheating fiasco. A Twitter user, Kailyn, suggested:
“I really hope this ned fulmer scandal ends with ariel hooking up with yung gravy that would be the ultimate pop culture bingo card bs.”
To this, the Betty Get Money singer replied by saying:
“IDK who those people are but that’s even better, let’s get it.”
This revelation comes a week after Ned Fulmer was found cheating with his employee, Alexandria Herring. It was brought to light by Will Thayer, Alexandria’s fiance. Later, Ned also confirmed the news by releasing a statement about how apologetic he was for his wrongdoing.
Ariel, too, acknowledged the news and netizens' support by asking them for some privacy for the sake of the kids.
Speaking of the Ariel-Fulmer-and-Yung-Gravy fiasco, nothing has been spoken up about the matter by Ariel as of yet.
Fans are speculating that knowing the rapper and his interest in older women, he would have surely "slid into Ariel’s DMs." However, nothing has been officially announced by Gravy, Ariel or Ned Fulmer.