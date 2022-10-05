The Try Guys: Everything to know about the members’ partners amid Ned Fulmer cheating scandal

The Ned Fulmer cheating scandal doesn’t seem to be settling down as The Try Guys recently shared a YouTube video where they addressed the fiasco.

During the video, the group members confessed that they knew about Ned’s affair with Alexandria Herring for some time. The Try Guys stated that they found out about the alleged affair over the Labor Day weekend. Moreover, when confronted, Ned confirmed the allegations and claimed that the affair had been going on for some time.

Members of the group in the video gave a detailed timeline of what happened when. Zach Kornfeld, Eugene Lee Yang and Keith Habersberger promised their followers that they would try their best to remove Fulmer from all their upcoming social media content.

However, fans are now wondering about the partners and wives of the remaining group members, and want to know the details about the better halves.

Details about The Try Guys' spouses and partners explored

After all the cheating fiasco, Ariel Fulmer, Ned Fulmer's wife, released a statement thanking people for their support and requested some privacy, for the kids’ sake.

Ned, who cheated on Ariel with his executive producer, took to Instagram to apologize and accept his wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the world has been wondering about the rest of the Try Wives, a name given to the wives of The Try Guys.

Since Ned Fulmer was fired from the show, the world already knows a lot about his wife, Ariel Fulmer. However, knowing the other wives has been an interesting topic for the netizens.

While most wives and partners have appeared on various episodes of The Try Guys time and again, the wife that was mostly seen on the show was Becky Habersberger. Becky, aka Rebecca Habersberger Miller, is the wife of Keith Habersberger.

Becky is a makeup artist, who specializes in creating fake wounds and scars, and is also a part of The Try Wives podcast - You Can Sit With Us. It is the Try Wives version of the TryPod.

Becky and Keith have been married for five years after they tied the knot in September 2017.

Eugene Lee Yang, meanwhile, is in a relationship with Matthew Joseph McLean. Eugene has been super vocal about his relationship with Matthew, as the two have been in a relationship since 2012, and have been living together since 2014. Matthew has also been on many episodes of The Try Guys, and has also been a part of You Can Sit With Us. McLean works as a business consultant.

Maggie Bustamante is the third member of The Try Wives and is Zach Kornfeld's fiance. The couple is engaged and has plans to get married in the future. Maggie, who has appeared in several episodes of The Try Guys, has also shot several videos with Ariel and Becky.

The registered pediatric nurse is also a part of the You Can Sit With Us podcast.

While Ariel Fulmer has been a key person involved in The Try Guys videos and other podcasts that she hosts with the other Try Wives, there is a lot of ambiguity about her role and whether she will continue with the members and the wives.

