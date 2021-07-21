Who is Lewberger? All about the comedic musical trio who dedicated a hilarious song to Terry Crews on AGT

LA-based comedy band, Lewberger appeared in the latest episode of America’s Got Talent dedicating a hilarious song to host, Terry Crews. Fans of comedy shows will recognize the trio from NBC’s Bring The Funny.

Lewberger took the stage during the AGT auditions and shared that they wished to “put on a great show” for America:

“We just love performing; we haven’t been able to do that in a while. We love music and we really wanted to bring our music to everyone and put on a really great show.”

The group went on to present a witty, original song written for Terry Crews. They sang:

“Terry Crews we love you! Terry Crews we wanna see you with your shirt off.”

As the performers grooved to the beat of their amusing track, a shirtless Terry Crews joined them onstage while playing a flute. The comical trio also waved white flags with the host’s face printed on them.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor even carried one of the flags as he walked off stage after Lewberger’s performance. He also took to Twitter to share that he was “honored” to share the stage with the band.

I was so honored to share the stage with @Lewberger on @AGT as they performed their original song about me! 😂 @KeithHabs, @i8athumbtack, & @Hughiestonefish You guys are AWESOMELY TALENTED! pic.twitter.com/Uj0A1I1k5r — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 21, 2021

The comedic musical band not only made their audience laugh but also earned applause from the AGT judges.

Meet the members of comedy band Lewberger

Lewberger is a comedy and music band based in Los Angeles, California. The band consists of three members, Keith Habersberger, Alex Lewis and Hughie Stone Fish. The trio rose to fame with their viral comedy songs like White People Taco Night and Locking My Car.

Keith Habersberger is already a prominent face in the entertainment industry because of his association with the YouTube sensation, The Try Guys. He is also known for working with Buzzfeed.

Hughie Stone Fish is also an award-winning independent music artist and record producer. In 2020, he won a Daytime Emmy Award on the “Outstanding Original Song” category for The Bad Guys.

Meanwhile, Alex Lewis is an actor and comedian by profession. He is known for his TV show appearances and his role in the movie, All about Nina. He is also set to appear in the upcoming film, Valley Girl.

Lewberger gained immense popularity with their appearance on NBC’s Bring The Funny. They were among the finalists in the comedy competition series and impressed judges Chrissy Teigen, Kenan Thompson and Jeff Foxworthy on several occasions.

Following the show, the band went on to perform regularly at several comedy acts and gigs across America. They have also performed at the acclaimed Kaaboo del Mar music festival. Lewberger released their first self-titled album in 2018.

The band has also amassed a remarkable fanbase on social media. They have nearly 144K subscribers on YouTube and more than 55K followers on Instagram.

After their impressive special performance on AGT, Lewberger is set to perform their next show at Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles.

