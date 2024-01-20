How many episodes are there in Kübra? All to know

Kübra, an eight-episode Turkish Netflix show, explores the interesting mix of faith and technology. The show brings up some deep questions about beliefs, demonstrating how a modern-day prophet can shake things up.

Kübra is about a man named Gokhan Sahinoglu, played by Çağatay Ulusoy. The plot revolves around him dealing with some discoveries and how religion and technology come together in his life.

This Turkish thriller is all pre-apocalyptic scenarios and has everyone hooked. It follows Gökhan, a messenger of God, as he deals with the struggles of everyday life and tries to figure out the unique powers that the revelations have unleashed.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers for Kübra season 1.

What is the episode count of Kübra season 1?

Season 1 of Kübra has 8 episodes in total. It is directed by Durul Taylan and Yagmur Taylan and stars Çağatay Ulusoy as Gökhan, along with a great ensemble cast.

The series explores the challenges of belief in the digital age. Gokhan going from a soldier struggling with trauma to claiming he's a messenger from Allah is the main focus of the story.

All episodes of season 1 are currently available for streaming, and there are no plans for the release of new episodes.

The official synopsis teases a gripping narrative:

"When a suburban man receives messages that seem to predict the future, he develops a following — and powerful enemies."

Çağatay Ulusoy captures Gokhan's internal struggles in his performance. The show keeps a dark vibe that goes well with the examination of personal turmoil in the face of society's averageness.

Recapping Netflix's Kübra season 1: An unveiling of religion and technology

Faith and technology are all tangled together (Image via IMDb)

As audiences delve into the episodes of Kübra season 1, the intertwining of faith and technology takes center stage, creating a captivating narrative. From Gokhan being skeptical at first to finding out that Kübra is an AI, the show delves into themes of faith, manipulation, and the consequences of possessing god-like power.

The political tensions and unrest in society add complexity to Gokhan's journey. The show encourages viewers to contemplate the complexities of belief, resulting in different interpretations.

Here's a brief overview of the first eight episodes, showing how Gokhan has changed and the troubles he faces with the cryptic messages.

Episode 1

Gokhan, an ex-soldier dealing with trauma, starts seeing things differently after getting messages from someone who apparently can see the future. This whole situation messes with Gokhan's beliefs and everyone around him grows skeptical about it.

Episode 2

Gokhan wholeheartedly embraces his new role as a messenger (Image via Netflix)

Gokhan keeps to himself, fully embracing his new gig as a messenger. Meanwhile, Merve, his girlfriend, tries her best to bring him back down to earth, digging up all sorts of pain and unresolved issues.

Episode 3

Gokhan becomes more convinced and gains more followers while he is warned about an impending disaster. Things get more intense, Gokhan gets arrested, and his global following keeps growing.

Episode 4

The series shows the significant impact of Gokhan's influence (Image via Netflix)

Gokhan's message turns into a plea for self-sacrifice, which stirs up mixed reactions. Confrontations with the cops and heartbreaking incidents drive the plot, revealing the powerful effect of Gokhan's influence.

Episode 5

Burak's death causes a lot of tension between Gokhan's crew and the police, indicating that there are problems within the community. Gokhan tries to deal with what he did and looks for a sign from above.

Episode 6

Gokhan acquires greater influence (Image via Netflix)

Gokhan's survival becomes a big hit across the country, which boosts his popularity. As Gokhan gains more influence, he faces tougher political and personal obstacles while also attracting both supporters and enemies.

Episode 7

The news about Merve trying to get Gokhan's faith back in a sneaky way causes a lot of chaos. Gokhan has got legal problems, political games, and friends turning their backs on him, making his journey way more complicated.

Episode 8

Berk and Selim created the AI (Image via IMDb)

In the finale, fans finally find out that Kübra was created by Berk and Selim as an AI. Even though Gokhan knows about the manipulation, he believes it's all part of Allah's plan, which sets the stage for a big revelation.

Watch all episodes of Kübra season 1 on Netflix.