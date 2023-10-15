5 best Mark Wahlberg films

Mark Wahlberg is a name that often pops up when we talk about action, comedy, and even drama movies. With humble beginnings, Wahlberg has come a long way. From being a hip-hop artist and an underwear model, he is now one of the foremost actors in the industry.

Mark Wahlberg's first step into the entertainment industry came as a budding artist in the hip-hop scene in the early 1990s. However, he moved to the large screen in the mid-90s and gradually made a name for himself by the end of the century.

The fact that he could leave behind a rather questionable past riddled with hate crimes is commendable in itself. From all that to doing underwear advertisements for Calvin Klein and gradually becoming a successful actor in Hollywood, Mark Wahlberg has proved that a silver spoon is not the only way to the top.

The Departed, Ted, and more - 5 of Mark Wahlberg's best movies to add to your watchlist

1) The Departed

The Departed (Image via Warner Bros)

The Departed is a crime thriller from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese with a screenplay written by William Monahan, the film was an adaptation of the 2002 Hong Kong-based film, Internal Affairs. Released in 2006, the film was hailed among Scorsese's classics, alongside being one of the best films of the decade.

The cast featured acclaimed actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Wahlberg, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Martin Sheen, Ray Winston, and others in pivotal roles. The Departed was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $290 million worldwide while receiving multiple prestigious accolades for its direction, screenplay, and performance by the cast.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"...set in Boston, where a long-simmering hostility between the police department and an Irish-American gang led by Costello is primed to explode. The fuse is lit when a gangster is chosen to infiltrate the police force--and a young cop goes undercover within the gang. Now, when the two moles uncover each other's identity, the battle begins."

2) Three Kings

Three Kings (Image via Warner Bros.)

Three Kings is a dark comedy war film from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures. David O. Russell both directed and wrote the screenplay for the film, which was developed from a story conceptualized by John Ridley.

The film starred George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, and Ice Cube in central roles alongside Spike Jonze, Cliff Curtis, Nora Dunn, and others in supporting roles. Released in 1999, the film was a commercial success, grossing over double its budget at the worldwide box office. It was also liked by critics who praised its ability to blend comedy, action, and drama.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"...the story of a small band of American soldiers in Iraq at the end of the Gulf War who seek adventure and fortune in attempting to steal a huge cache of gold hidden somewhere in the desert. Along the way, they are confronted by heroic challenges and newfound discoveries that take them to places they could never have imagined."

3) Boogie Nights

Boogie NIghts (Image via New Line Cinema)

Boogie Nights is an American period comedy-drama from the house of New Line Cinema. Paul Thomas Anderson both wrote and directed the film, making it a sort of continuation of his 1988 short film mockumentary, The Dirk Diggler Story. The film premiered at the 1997 TIFF before getting a wide theatrical release.

The film starred Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds, Luis Guzmán, John C. Reilly, Don Cheadle, William H. Macy, Heather Graham and others in pivotal roles. Boogie Nights was a hit among critics and audiences alike, making it a landmark film in Mark Wahlberg's career.

The official synopsis for the film, as available on Warner Bros.' website, reads:

"Set in 1977, back when s*x was safe, pleasure was a business and business was booming, idealistic porn producer Jack Horner aspires to elevate his craft to an art form. Horner discovers Eddie Adams, a hot young talent working as a busboy in a nightclub, and welcomes him into the extended family of movie-makers, misfits and hangers-on that are always around."

It continues:

"Adams’ rise from nobody to a celebrity adult entertainer is meteoric, and soon the whole world seems to know his porn alter ego, “Dirk Diggler.” Now, when disco and drugs are in vogue, fashion is in flux and the party never seems to stop, Adams’ dreams of turning s*x into stardom are about to collide with cold, hard reality."

4) The Fighter

The Fighter (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The Fighter is a biographical sports drama from the house of Paramount Pictures. David O. Russell directed the movie with a screenplay written by Scott Silver, Paul Tamasy, and Eric Johnson, which was developed from a story by Keith Dorrington alongside Tamasy and Johnson.

The film starred Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Melissa Leo, Jack McGee, Frank Renzulli, Mickey O'Keefe and others in pivotal roles. Released in 2010, the film was a hit among the critics while also being a commercial success.

While Wahlberg did a commendable job, Bale's performance stole the show, even bagging him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The synopsis for the movie, as provided on Paramount+, reads:

"Boston boxer 'Irish' Micky Ward enlists his estranged brother, Dicky Eklund, to help him train for a world championship bout."

5) Ted

Ted (Image via Universal Pictures)

Ted is a fantasy comedy film from the house of Universal Pictures. Seth MacFarlane directed as well as co-wrote the screenplay for the film with Alec Sulkin and Wellesley Wild, from a story he had conceived. The film released in 2012 to become a huge commercial success, spawning a sequel in 2015 and a series that is currently in production.

The film starred Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis, and Seth MacFarlane in central roles alongside Joel McHale, Giovanni Ribisi, Patrick Warburton, Matt Walsh, Jessica Barth, and others in supporting roles.

Ted grossed over $500 million worldwide, becoming the second-highest -grossing R-rated comedy ever.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"John Bennett is a grown man whose cherished teddy bear came to life as the result of a childhood wish…and hasn’t left his side since. Can John’s relationship with longtime girlfriend, Lori, move forward with his lovably profane buddy in the picture?"

These were some of our favorite picks of movies starring Mark Wahlberg. If you are in the mood to check out some of the actor's best performances then these are definitely the titles you should go for.