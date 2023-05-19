Why did Seth MacFarlane quit Family Guy? Internet calls the move "A good thing" 

Seth MacFarlane, the five Primetime Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, actor, comedian, and animator went on to quit the long-running animated sitcom Family Guy after the show wrapped up its latest season 21 on May 7, 2023, as per Deadline. MacFarlane served as the creator and developer of the FOX sitcom from the very beginning.

As reported by Deadline, Seth MacFarlane decided to quit the show in support of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. MacFarlane's showrunners, including Brian Boyle, Rich Appel, Matt Weitzman, and Alec Sulkin also walked out of the sitcom.

The news of MacFarlane quitting the show was recently released on Twitter:

A still of the news of MacFarlane leaving Family Guy (Image Via Twitter)

Ever since the news was dropped on Twitter, it garnered a lot of attention from viewers. The audience took to Twitter to express how unperturbed and even satisfied they are with MacFarlane's move to quit the show:

A still of a viewer reaction to the news of MacFarlane leaving Family Guy (Image Via Twitter)

"The show has writers?": Netizens react to the news of Seth MacFarlane quitting Family Guy

Seth MacFarlane, who gave voice to several characters from the show, including Brian, Stewie, and Peter Griffin, has no intention of returning to the sitcom until an adequate agreement between his studio, 20th Television, and the Writers Guild of America or WGA is finalized.

As stated by New York Post, MacFarlane previously actively participated in the 2007 - 2008's writers’ strike, which was held for a total of 100 days. Thus, 15 years later, his decision to rejoin the Writers' Strike movement of 2023, has not come as much of a surprise.

However, the creator's movie failed to impress netizens, who have expressed their thoughts to the news on Twitter:

A still of viewers' reactions to the news reaction to the news of MacFarlane leaving Family Guy (Image Via Twitter)

A still of viewers' reactions to the news of MacFarlane leaving Family Guy (Image Via Twitter)

A still of viewers' reactions to the news of MacFarlane leaving Family Guy (Image Via Twitter)

By the looks of the aforementioned reactions, it is quite evident that viewers have been unaffected by Seth MacFarlane's decision to leave the sitcom amid the Writer's strike as they believe that the show has been weak on content for some time now.

More details about the animated sitcom explored

Created by MacFarlane, season 21 of the animated sitcom made its debut on September 25, 2002, on Fox. As stated in the official brief synopsis for the show, given by FOX:

"In a wacky Rhode Island town, a dysfunctional family strives to cope with everyday life as they are thrown from one crazy scenario to another."

The voice cast list for the show includes:

Seth MacFarlane as the voice of Brian Griffin, Peter Griffin, Glenn Quagmire, and Stewie Griffin

Patrick Warburton as the voice of Joe Swanson

Alex Borstein as the voice of Lois Griffin

Seth Green as the voice of Chris Griffin

Mila Kunis as the voice of Meg Griffin

Arif Zahir as the voice of Cleveland Brown

Viewers can watch season 21 the animated show, which is currently streaming on Hulu.

