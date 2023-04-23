What time will Family Guy season 21 episode 18 air on FOX? Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Family Guy Season 21 Episode 18 will tentatively air on Sunday, 23 April 2023 at 9.30 PM Eastern Standard Time on Fox. Over the years, the show has reached legendary status along with The Simpsons and South Park. Much of its humor is in the form of metafictional cutaway gags that often parody American culture.

The show's main characters are voiced by Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, Mike Henry, and Patrick Warburton. It first aired on January 31, 1999.

On January 26, 2023, Fox announced that the series had been renewed for seasons 22 and 23, taking the show through the 2024–25 television season.

Family Guy Season 21 Episode 18 will follow Peter becoming the new night watchman

The upcoming episode of the show is titled Vat Man and Rob 'Em.

This hilarious episode will follow Peter pulling off yet another unimaginable but brilliant stunt, this time by securing the job as the new night watchman. He and his friends will even transform Pawtucket Brewery into an after-hours bar.

Stewie and Brian will get into trouble when their plan to collect "lost dog" return money doesn't work out. Instead, Brain will be forced to perform a dangerous TikTok stunt.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"When Peter gets a job as the new night watchman, he and the guys turn Pawtucket Brewery into an after-hours bar; Stewie and Brian's plan to collect "lost dog" return money backfires when Brian is used for a dangerous TikTok stunt."

A recap of Family Guy Season 21 Episode 17

The previous episode of Family Guy was titled A Bottle Episode. It was directed by Mike Kim and written by Artie Johann.

The episode saw Peter's wife Louis getting banned from the Airbnb app due to poor reviews. She was blamed for stealing an object. She soon realized that she had mistakenly stolen a fancy shampoo bottle. Meanwhile, Stewie and Brian embarked on a new business venture after discovering saltwater taffy.

Apart from Bruce, nobody was interested in buying the product, so the duo took matters into their own hands. The official synopsis of the episode read:

"Lois is blocked from a vacation rental app and accused of stealing; Stewie and Brian try to sell saltwater taffy door to door."

What is Family Guy about?

Being the brainchild of Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy follows the Griffins, a peculiar family consisting of parents Peter and Lois, their children, Meg, Chris, and Stewie; and their talking pet dog Brian. The family was created by MacFarlane after developing two animated films, The Life of Larry and Larry & Steve.

The long-running series' Rotten Tomatoes description reads:

"This animated series features the adventures of the Griffin family. Endearingly ignorant Peter and his stay-at-home wife, Lois, reside in Quahog, R.I., and have three kids. Meg, the eldest child, is a social outcast, and teenage Chris is awkward and clueless when it comes to the opposite sex."

It continues:

"The youngest, Stewie, is a genius baby who is bent on killing his mother and destroying the world. Brian, the talking dog, keeps Stewie in check while sipping martinis and sorting through his own issues."

As of now, 406 episodes of Family Guy have been broadcast since 1999.

