“Not seeing anything wrong”: Video of man punching camel leading to Russian watchman’s death sparks a frenzy online

A video that is widely being circulated on the internet shows a man punching a camel. However, it didn't stop there as the camel seemingly took revenge on the man by not just hitting him but eventually killing him.
Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of an animal attack and an animal death. Reader discretion is advised.
The now-viral video has left netizens in a frenzy and while some users were shocked after seeing this, others said that they didn't see anything wrong with it.
The incident reportedly took place a month ago at the Beryozka Recreation Center in Omsk, Siberia. In the video, the man, a watchman named Yuri walks up to the camel named Vasya, and tugs at its reigns to move him. However, when Vasya doesn't move, Yuri punches the animal. This didn't go down well with Vasya as it shoved the man to the ground.
The video shows the animal gripping the man's arms between his teeth before rag-dolling. Following this, the man was seen bloodied before succumbing to his injuries. Reports stated that Vasya stopped hurting the man when a vehicle entered the area, causing him to stop.
Social media users sided with the camel after the video went viral
As soon as the video went public, it went viral and began gaining massive traction. Several social media users took Vasya's side and said that if one hurts the animal, the animal will eventually hurt them.
Following the attack, Vasya was euthanized
It was reported that before the attack on the man, Vasya was known to be quite a peaceful animal. Needless to say, reports of the animal attacking the man left people in shock.
Local media reported that the animal didn't appreciate the treatment and felt threatened by the punch, which led to it retaliating against the man.
Following the incident, authorities made the decision to euthanize Vasya in an attempt to prevent such incidents in the future. Authorities said it was a preventative move.
According to the SPANA website, camels are known to be calm, but if they feel threatened, they will do anything to protect themselves.