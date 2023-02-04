How old is Tyre Nichols’ son? NLE Choppa to launch skate organization for victim’s family

American rapper NLE Choppa is planning to launch a skating NGO, Skate 4 Tyre, in honor of Tyre Nichols and recently announced that he wished to give its proceeds to Nichols’ family, especially his son, who is currently 4 years old.

Tyre Nichols tragically lost his life on January 10, 2023, after being beaten by five Memphis police officers on January 7.

NLE Choppa to start a foundation to help Tyre Nichols' family. (Image via Twitter/@xycolapoo)

On Wednesday, February 1, NLE Choppa shared how he felt terrible after watching the horrendous bodycam footage of the January 7 incident which led to Nichols’ death. Previously, Nichols’ mother had opened a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her son’s funeral and memorial services.

NLE made an effort to provide financial aid to the family by embracing skateboarding, which was Tyre Nichols’ passion. He wished to start a non-profit organization called "Skate 4 Tyre". The young rapper also mentioned that he had recently developed a knack for skateboarding and every time he hops on his skateboard, he thinks of Nichols.

NLE Choppa participated in a peaceful skating rally in honor of Tyre Nichols

NLE and several other artists have made their voices heard ever since the bodycam video of the Tyre Nichols incident was released.

On January 28, the rapper posted a video on Twitter where he called for a peaceful march for Nichols. He asked people to bring their skateboards, rollerskates, and even heelys to honor what Nichols loved to do the most - skateboarding. NLE added:

“I just wanna skate for Tyre in respect to him and know that's how he would have wanted everybody to act.”

He told everyone to gather at 4687 Cottonwood Rd around 2 pm.

In another tweet made on the same day, NLE wrote that he would never respect how the footage of something so gruesome was released, making people remain in a state of fear, hate, and anger.

He added:

“It should be way more respect for his innocent soul and even his FAMILY. What happened to rest in “PEACE” SMFH !!”

NLE Choppa @Nlechoppa1 I’ll never respect how footage is released of something so gruesome to keep people vibrating in the state of fear, anger, and hate! It should be way more respect for his innocent soul and even his FAMILY. What happened to rest in “PEACE” SMFH !! #RIPTyreNichols I’ll never respect how footage is released of something so gruesome to keep people vibrating in the state of fear, anger, and hate! It should be way more respect for his innocent soul and even his FAMILY. What happened to rest in “PEACE” SMFH !! #RIPTyreNichols

On January 29, NLE shared a video where he used some clips of Tyre Nichols skating. He added a clip from the peaceful skating rally he had held the previous day. Young kids and teenagers were also seen at the rally, chanting:

“No justice no peace, we wanna skate for Tyre.”

Referring to his decision of starting the Skate 4 Tyre foundation for Nichols’ family and his son, NLE said:

“I pray that when that child grows up they can differentiate between what’s real and what’s not, and what’s real is giving back and making sure a positive light is shown over their life.”

Ben Crump @AttorneyCrump This is who Tyre Nichols was — a talented and dedicated skateboarder with SO much life left to live… He didn’t deserve to be tragically taken from his family and community! We will continue to fight for accountability for you Tyre! #JusticeForTyreNichols This is who Tyre Nichols was — a talented and dedicated skateboarder with SO much life left to live… He didn’t deserve to be tragically taken from his family and community! We will continue to fight for accountability for you Tyre! #JusticeForTyreNichols https://t.co/hYwMnRRZEA

NLE also shared his thoughts on how everybody should adhere to love and positivity in today’s world. He mentioned that Memphis police officers acted in a completely opposite way by beating Tyre Nichols to death.

The rapper also shared his concern for Nichols' 4-year-old son who, NLE said, might be traumatized after seeing the video when he grows up. NLE Choppa hoped that Nichols’ son would grow up to pick up on his father’s love for skating, and maybe even build a career around it.

