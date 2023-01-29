"Here he is alive and happy": Tyre Nichols skateboard video goes viral, leaves internet emotional

A skateboarding video of Tyre Nichols, who passed away on January 10 due to Memphis police's brutality, has gone viral on the internet.
On January 27, a Twitter user named Mai Perkins shared an almost two-minute-long video clip of Nichols happily skateboarding, to which other users reacted emotionally.
As of writing, the video has garnered over 7 million views and over 28,000 views.
The footage shows Nichols trying different grind and slide tricks on the skateboard, and despite failing on some attempts, he got up and tried again and again.
Twitter reactions to Tyre Nichols' skateboarding video
After Tyre Nichols' skateboarding video went viral over the internet, the Twitterati reacted emotionally. Several users expressed their grief at his loss, stating that he was passionate about skateboarding and this is how his family wanted to remember him.
Others tweeted that the video of the unfortunate incident made them emotional while sharing condolences to Nichols' grieving mother.
Tyre Nichols was working as an overnight FedEx employee
The deceased, Tyre Nichols, was one of the four children born to RowVaughn Wells. He was also a father to a four-year-old son. The 29-year-old belonged to Sacramento, California, and was visiting his family in Memphis when the coronavirus pandemic started. However, he stayed put and began working with FedEx on its overnight shift.
In an interview with Al Sharpton that aired on MSNBC on January 28, Wells said that her late son loved to watch sunsets and skateboard, the latter of which he took up while living in California.
While speaking with Insider, Camara Williams - an attorney, podcaster, and community organizer - stated that they shared a video of Nichols skateboarding because they wanted to show the deceased "living in joy and peace.”
“We’ve had moments where we enjoyed the sunset, or where we were doing something that made us happy, whether it’s cutting some wood or gardening or doing something that may be unremarkable in the greater scheme of life, but it was remarkable in that it gave us peace. I felt like that is that was such a beautiful thing to capture and share.”
On January 27, Memphis authorities released body camera footage of the attack made by police officers that resulted in Nichols' fatal wounds.
The clip shows authorities kicking, tasering, punching, pepper spraying, and verbally abusing Tyre while making regular traffic stop.
Tyre continuously claimed that he "didn't do anything" while the officers yelled at him. Although he was able to escape, police grabbed him just 100 yards away from his home.
Three days later, he died in the hospital due to grave injuries.
The five accused officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith, were fired from the department after an internal investigation concluded that they said their duties.
In addition to being charged with murdering Nichols, the police were also accused of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, official misconduct, and official oppression.
The released video sparked peaceful protests on January 27, aside from three people being arrested in New York City due to their destructive reaction.