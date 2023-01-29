"Here he is alive and happy": Tyre Nichols skateboard video goes viral, leaves internet emotional

A skateboarding video of Tyre Nichols, who passed away on January 10 due to Memphis police's brutality, has gone viral on the internet.

On January 27, a Twitter user named Mai Perkins shared an almost two-minute-long video clip of Nichols happily skateboarding, to which other users reacted emotionally.

💭 @samthielman I liked the idea of giving this video of Tyre Nichols prominence over the video of his murder by the racist state. Here he is, alive and happy, as he should have remained:

As of writing, the video has garnered over 7 million views and over 28,000 views.

The footage shows Nichols trying different grind and slide tricks on the skateboard, and despite failing on some attempts, he got up and tried again and again.

Twitter reactions to Tyre Nichols' skateboarding video

After Tyre Nichols' skateboarding video went viral over the internet, the Twitterati reacted emotionally. Several users expressed their grief at his loss, stating that he was passionate about skateboarding and this is how his family wanted to remember him.

Others tweeted that the video of the unfortunate incident made them emotional while sharing condolences to Nichols' grieving mother.

shafina @shafinakhabani

If you want to share a video, share this one. It's how his family wants him to be remembered. Tyre Nichols, 29, was a dad to a 4-year-old son. He loved to photograph sunsets and skateboard, a passion he's had since he was a little boy.

Annie Heckenberger @anniemal @FlyMai16 Those ollies got better and better in this video. He seems stoked on his board. Thanks for sharing.

jac 😷🌊🦎🇺🇦 @jacoker2 @shafinakhabani @NatashaBertrand Tyre's Dad said on MSNBC that Tyre only weighed 150 lbs and all 5 cops weighed over 200 lbs. So that's 1,000 lbs against 150. Bless him and his family and may every cop involved spend the maximum in prison.💔

Alexander Stuart🐀 @AlexChowStuart @shafinakhabani Thank you for posting this. There are no words to express the pain his family must feel. I'm so sorry this happened. We have to make it stop 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤

Genelle Maddox @Goddess_Heals @shafinakhabani Thank you for sharing this beautiful video of Tyre. I couldn't watch pass 10 sec of the body cam footage. I cried so hard. I felt the rage in me boiling. Seeing this video made me smile. Tyre is with the Divine creator. 🦋

I feel the pain down my throat when listening to his mom speaking about him. “Tyre!!!”

I can only imagine the pain she feels these days.

Menina @CarlG81401027 @shafinakhabani

I feel the pain down my throat when listening to his mom speaking about him. "Tyre!!!"

I can only imagine the pain she feels these days.

I can't help but hug my boys even more now. @johnpavlovitz I cried so much! Im sickened.

Emily Farina @4allraces @shafinakhabani Smiling while watching Tyre, then the horror and heartbreak hits you again when it ends. Can only imagine the sorrow of his loved ones. Especially Tyre's beloved mother. 💔

Such a sad ordeal.

WhenDaybecomesNight,Adrian. 🥲🤌 @MrSeaCaptain

Such a sad ordeal.

I hope as a society we can heal @shafinakhabani The message you're trying to share is important. Not just here, but worldwide. I'm dreading actually viewing the bodycam footage. It's something people have to to see though, it's what really took place. How he was mistreated.

Acey Deecey 🚀🚀 @mcgarrygirl78 @shafinakhabani He was a talented skateboarder and photographer. He seemed like a cool dude, full of life. The world will be darker without him in it.

Almoud 🇺🇦🇺🇸🇬🇧 @almoud85 @shafinakhabani This really hurts. The injustice. The hate. The blatant arrogance of police officers, will never self reformed until and unless forced. A son will grow up not knowing his father. He probably will never trust police officers, no matter who they are.

claudia @cookxs I have a 4 y/o and this just hurts more. RIP Tyre let the good times roll in heaven where there is no longer pain or fear. @shafinakhabani I haven't watched the video and seeing that we are the same age with children the same age, I just know I can't💔

Tyre Nichols was working as an overnight FedEx employee

The deceased, Tyre Nichols, was one of the four children born to RowVaughn Wells. He was also a father to a four-year-old son. The 29-year-old belonged to Sacramento, California, and was visiting his family in Memphis when the coronavirus pandemic started. However, he stayed put and began working with FedEx on its overnight shift.

In an interview with Al Sharpton that aired on MSNBC on January 28, Wells said that her late son loved to watch sunsets and skateboard, the latter of which he took up while living in California.

While speaking with Insider, Camara Williams - an attorney, podcaster, and community organizer - stated that they shared a video of Nichols skateboarding because they wanted to show the deceased "living in joy and peace.”

Barack Obama @BarackObama The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets.

“We’ve had moments where we enjoyed the sunset, or where we were doing something that made us happy, whether it’s cutting some wood or gardening or doing something that may be unremarkable in the greater scheme of life, but it was remarkable in that it gave us peace. I felt like that is that was such a beautiful thing to capture and share.”

On January 27, Memphis authorities released body camera footage of the attack made by police officers that resulted in Nichols' fatal wounds.

The clip shows authorities kicking, tasering, punching, pepper spraying, and verbally abusing Tyre while making regular traffic stop.

Tyre continuously claimed that he "didn't do anything" while the officers yelled at him. Although he was able to escape, police grabbed him just 100 yards away from his home.

David Farah @DavidkFarah As satisfying as watching 5 cops who murdered Tyre Nichols be fired and indicted immediately, I can't help but notice that all 5 are African Americans



If those were white cops, none of them would have been fired or indicted no matter how bad the video is



David Farah @DavidkFarah As satisfying as watching 5 cops who murdered Tyre Nichols be fired and indicted immediately, I can't help but notice that all 5 are African Americans

If those were white cops, none of them would have been fired or indicted no matter how bad the video is

We have seen it before

Three days later, he died in the hospital due to grave injuries.

The five accused officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith, were fired from the department after an internal investigation concluded that they said their duties.

In addition to being charged with murdering Nichols, the police were also accused of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, official misconduct, and official oppression.

The released video sparked peaceful protests on January 27, aside from three people being arrested in New York City due to their destructive reaction.

