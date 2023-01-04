WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger facing traffic stop in Indiana

On December 15, homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger faced a traffic stop in Indiana, approximately one month after he allegedly stabbed 4 University of Idaho students to death in Moscow, Idaho.

In bodycam footage of the traffic stop, authorities can be seen approaching Bryan Kohberger and a man identified by TMZ as his father, as they are sitting in the same White Hyundai Elantra that was supposedly spotted at the site of the quadruple murder by security cameras.

The officer informed Kohberger that he was pulled over for speeding and following a car too closely. When the passenger told the officer that they were traveling from Indiana to Pennsylvania, the officer expressed his surprise. They were both eventually let off with a verbal warning.

The officer can be heard saying:

"That's a long haul. Are you guys scared of airplanes?"

Approximately 2 weeks later, on December 30, Bryan Kohberger was arrested from his family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. He faces one felony count of burglary and four counts of first-degree murder.

Indiana authorities respond to Bryan Kohberger's traffic stop

As per Fox, prior to the traffic stop, Idaho authorities had already reported that a White Hyundai Elantra had been identified as a vehicle of interest in the Moscow killings.

The officer, however, can be heard stating that he pulled Kohberger over for a different reason. The officer said:

"When you were driving by me there you were a little too close to the back of the semi."

He later added:

"I'm not going to give you guys another ticket or warning if you just got stopped. Just make sure you're giving yourself plenty of room."

The encounter was casual enough that the man assumed to be Kohberger's father had a conversation with the officer, mentioning a recent shooting at Washington State University, where the suspect was pursuing his PhD.

This was reportedly the second time the white Hyundai Elantra was pulled over. Fox reported that just minutes before, a deputy with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department had also pulled him over, before reportedly also releasing the suspect with a verbal warning.

In an official statement, an Indiana State Police spokesperson wrote that there was no reason to question Kohberger any further, as the license plate of the white Hyundai Elantra had not been released.

The statement read:

"At the time of this stop, there was no information available on a suspect for the crime in Idaho, to include identifying information or any specific information related to the license plate state or number of the white Hyundai Elantra which was being reported in the media to have been seen in or around where the crime occurred."

Bryan Kohberger's alleged motivation behind the Idaho massacre has not yet been disclosed by Idaho authorities.

