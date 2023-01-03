 “I’ll cut you”: Bryan Kohberger’s fellow detainee alleges Idaho murder suspect threatened guards at prison

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested on December 30, 2022, for allegedly murdering four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho. In an interview with reporters, a fellow detainee at Monroe County Jail said that she witnessed the suspect threatening guards and indulging in inappropriate behavior.

As per the New York Post, Valerie Cipollina, a 50-year-old New Yorker, saw Kohberger in a cell across from her when she was taken to Monroe County Jail on New Year's Day for allegedly fighting with her boyfriend.

Cipollina reportedly heard Bryan Kohberger shouting at the guards:

“You come in here and I’ll cut you. I’m going to pee on your face. Do what you want with me."

She added that he went on to shout several expletives and violent rap lyrics, before allegedly exposing himself to guards. Cipollina's account has not yet been confirmed. If the account is true, it remains unknown as to why Kohberger was held in a part of the jail with female inmates.

What was the aftermath of Bryan Kohberger's arrest like?

As per CNN, Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his family home in Albright, Pennsylvania. While his alleged motive behind the quadruple homicide has not yet been disclosed by Idaho authorities, investigators linked his white Hyundai to the vehicle seen at the scene of the crime around the time of the killings.

As per Valerie Cipollina, when she first arrived at Monroe County jail, she could hear Kohberger antagonizing guards. She said that while she did not initially recognize him, employees at the jail were reportedly discussing how he was the prime suspect in the killings of the college students.

Cipollina added that soon after her arrival, she could hear the man she believed to be Kohberger challenging the guards to enter his cell.

“(Kohberger said) 'Come on in (...) You come in here — let’s talk.'"

She added:

"He then screamed at the top of his lungs, ‘Come in all of you. You scared of me? You should be scared of me. You’re going to do nothing to me because I’m going to cut all of you up.'"

She said that at one point, she allegedly saw Bryan Kohberger without his shirt. She also claimed that she heard a female guard demanding the suspect put his pants back on, though she could not confirm having seen him expose himself.

Cipollani said:

“I couldn’t see (anything) because the glass wall only went down so far."

While the account cannot yet be corroborated, a former classmate of Kohberger's disclosed that he was known for violent behavior in high school.

The classmate, Nick McLoughlin, told the Daily Beast:

“He always wanted to fight somebody, he was bullying people. We started cutting him off from our friend group because he was 100 percent a different person."

Kohberger is currently awaiting extradition to Idaho to face the charges.

