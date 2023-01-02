Is Kohberger a Jewish name? Speculation abounds on Idaho murder suspect's identity 

Following the arrest of Bryan Kohberger for murdering four University of Idaho students, a debate over his religious beliefs has erupted online. Many have wondered whether the suspect is a Christian or a Jew.

The Washington State University graduate was caught after law enforcement was able to match his DNA to genetic material that was discovered during the investigation. Authorities also learned that Bryan had a white Hyundai Elantra, the vehicle which was spotted near the home where the killings occurred.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in the early morning hours of November 13. The students stayed in a rental home near the Moscow, Idaho campus.

Rusty Surette @KBTXRusty A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday.



A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday.

Federal investigators are currently conducting research on Bryan’s background, electronic communications and financial records to understand his motive for killing the University of Idaho students and to build their case.

Bryan Kohberger's religious beliefs becomes topic of interest on social media

Twitter user @DenbrotS responded to a fellow platform user saying that the 28-year-old criminal justice graduate was not Jewish. @DenbrotS noted that:

“Bryan is a non-Jewish spelling. No Jew is named Christopher. Kohberger is Germanic, not Jewish.”

Dennis S Brotman 🇺🇸 #DemCast #DemCastGA ☮️ @DenbrotS

Nothing about the Idaho murders suspect is Jewish.

Bryan is a non-Jewish spelling.

No Jew is named Christopher.

Nothing about the Idaho murders suspect is Jewish. Bryan is a non-Jewish spelling. No Jew is named Christopher. Kohberger is Germanic, not Jewish.

Twitter user @TrashidaL also confirmed that the suspect’s last name is of Germanic origin in a tweet. The netizen said:

“… and Kohberger is a name of Germanic and Austrian origin.”

TrashidaLaib @TrashidaL ...and Kohberger is a name of Germanic and Austrian origin. ...and Kohberger is a name of Germanic and Austrian origin.

Platform user @elefneshikot also stated that Bryan was a Christian. They stated that the murder suspect’s middle name, that is “Christopher,” “obviously indicates a Christian family.”

@DenbrotS also shared that Kohberger’s former university, DeSales University, which is a Catholic educational institution, released a statement announcing that they were “devastated” by the murders. The statement read:

“As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families during this difficult time.”

Dennis S Brotman 🇺🇸 #DemCast #DemCastGA ☮️ @DenbrotS



"As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy," the university said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families during this difficult time." He's NOT Jewish. He's most likely Catholic.

The aforementioned netizen noted that due to the suspect studying in a Catholic institution, it is likely that he is a Catholic as well.

Bryan is the son of Michael and Maryann Kohberger. Michael is a maintenance worker while Bryan’s mother is a substitute teacher.

Several other netizens online have argued that the suspect is of Jewish descent. Twitter user @RudermanSal wrote online- “can @ADL explain why another Jewish person has been added to the list of serial murderers?”

Bryan had just completed his first semester as a PhD student in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology. Alongside being a student, he was also a teaching assistant for Washington State University’s criminal justice and criminology program. He graduated from Northampton Community College with an associates of arts degree in psychology in 2018.

Bryan Kohberger is currently being held for first-degree murder in Pennsylvania’s Monroe County.

Brian Entin @BrianEntin Bryan Kohberger’s family released a statement saying there are no words that can adequately express the sadness they feel for the victims families. They say they have cooperated with law enforcement “to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence…”

Full statement: Bryan Kohberger’s family released a statement saying there are no words that can adequately express the sadness they feel for the victims families. They say they have cooperated with law enforcement “to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence…”Full statement: https://t.co/rWnS87oqY8

Following his arrest, his parents released a statement on Twitter announcing that they were cooperating with law enforcement “in an attempt to seek the truth.” They also stated that they care deeply for the victims’ families "who have lost their precious children" and that they will continue to support their son and brother, Bryan.

