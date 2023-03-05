What time will Family Guy season 21 episode 14 air on FOX? Release date, promo, and more details

Family Guy season 21, the brand new season of the beloved animated sitcom, is all set to air episode 14 exclusively on Fox TV channel this Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 9:30 pm EST. The latest episode of the series will also be available for the audience to stream on Hulu, along with all the other previous episodes.

Seth MacFarlane, the creator of the long-running show, has acted as its developer along with David Zuckerman. Over the years, Family Guy has garnered immense popularity all over the world and has turned into a cultural phenomenon.

Fans of the show are excited to witness what new adventures the upcoming new episode 14 has in store for them, especially as Family Guy season 21 episode 13, titled, Single White Dad, chronicled a set of arresting events. In the preceding episode, the audience saw Peter make use of the new perks that were made available to him after getting mistaken for being a single parent.

Family Guy season 21 episode 14 has been titled, White Meg Can't Jump

Family Guy season 21 episode 14 plot explored

Season 21 episode 14 has been titled, White Meg Can't Jump. While the writer and director of the episode are yet to be revealed by the network, the official synopsis for episode 14, titled White Meg Can't Jump, released by Fox Network, reveals the following:

"Meg joins the basketball team; Stewie goes down a rabbit hole of conspiracies, which ultimately ends with him developing multiple personalities."

The official description for the upcoming episode 14 gives fans hints about what to expect from the brand new episode, and from the looks of it, it is pretty evident that the episode will put its main focus on Meg and Stewie.

In the upcoming episode, the audience will see Meg becoming a part of the basketball team, which leads her to a whole new experience. The episode will also display Stewie delving deep into a set of conspiracies, which will lead to a tricky situation for him and others as he develops multiple personalities.

Thus, without a doubt, fans are in for a highly entertaining new episode.

Take a closer look at the Family Guy season 21 voice cast

The promising lead cast list for the latest season of the Fox animated series entails:

Seth MacFarlane as the voice of Peter Griffin, Brian Griffin, Stewie Griffin, and Glenn Quagmire

Alex Borstein as the voice of Lois Griffin

Seth Green as the voice of Chris Griffin

Mila Kunis as the voice of Meg Griffin

Arif Zahir as the voice of Cleveland Brown

Patrick Warburton as the voice of Joe Swanson

The current season of the sitcom premiered on September 25, 2022, on Fox. The show's synopsis reads:

"In a wacky Rhode Island town, a dysfunctional family strives to cope with everyday life as they are thrown from one crazy scenario to another."

Don't forget to catch episode 14 of Family Guy season 21, which will air on Fox this Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 9:30 pm EST.

