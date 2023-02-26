What time will Family Guy season 21 episode 13 air on FOX? Release date, preview, and more details explored

Top-rated animated sitcom Family Guy is all set to return this week with an all-new episode, bringing together another string of hilarious incidents that define this long-running comedy. The upcoming episode of the show, titled Single White Dad, will air on FOX on February 26, 2023, at 9.30 PM EST. Like the previous episodes of this season, episode 13 is also expected to pack a punch in terms of comedy.

The current season of Family Guy premiered back in September 2022 and has aired episodes rather sporadically. Given the appeal of the series, having no new episodes is rarely a problem for viewers, who keep going back to the reruns and streaming options. Anyhow, the new episode will finally take the story forward, with Pete Griffin relishing the good things about mistaken identity.

Family Guy season 12, episode 13 will also be available for streaming later on the network's streaming platform, Hulu.

Family Guy season 12, episode 13 preview: What to expect?

While details about a Family Guy episode aren't usually released before the episode airs, we have some clue as to what this episode may have in store. The series, created by Seth MacFarlane, is well-known for satirically commenting on many societal negatives and positives while holding onto its intrinsic sitcom nature, and this is what the next episode is also expected to portray.

According to a very brief synopsis from FOX, the upcoming episode will deal with Peter Griffin and his mistaken identity as a single parent. The episode will comically explore how Griffin comes to enjoy seeing the privileges that come with being a single father.

The official synopsis for the episode, as released by FOX, reads:

"Peter is mistaken for being a single parent, and relishes in the perks that come with it."

Of course, this too will be quite satirical as it's a topic that is quite a serious one. Either way, it should have the same amount of fun moments as the previous episodes of the season.

More about Family Guy

Now an important part of popular culture around the world, Family Guy is an American animated sitcom originally conceived and created by Seth MacFarlane for FOX. McFarlane also voiced Peter Griffin and added most of the elements that we now identify with the popular show. McFarlane pitched a pilot back in 1998, and the show ran well for three years before getting canceled. It was resurrected again a year later.

The show centers around the Griffins, an eccentric family consisting of parents Peter and Lois, their children, Meg, Chris, and Stewie, and their dog Brian. The family has often been a medium to convey some real issues in present-day America, and most of the time, it has been satirical and fun.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"In a wacky Rhode Island town, a dysfunctional family strives to cope with everyday life as they are thrown from one crazy scenario to another."

When the show was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, it became the first animated show since 1961 to achieve this feat. Since the initial buffer, the series has been continually renewed every year. It has already been renewed for seasons 23 and 24.

Family Guy is available to stream on Hulu.

