10 Valentine’s Day horror movies to stream

Valentine's Day horror movies are perfect for cinephiles who are tired of watching the same old cringy romance movies. Themed around Valentine's Day or released on February 14, these horror movies tend to boast shocking narratives with a fair share of violence and gore. Since there is no set formula for Valentine's Day horror movies, filmmakers have the freedom to experiment with varied stories and styles.

Although it would seem that Valentine's Day horror movies cater specifically to an extremely niche target audience, the fact is that there are plenty of takers around the world. This is why several Valentine's Day horror movies are released on February 14, every year.

Movie lovers who enjoy watching Valentine's Day horror movies will find what they are looking for in this list which contains engaging titles that are a far cry from the conventional soppy romance dramas.

Valentine, Holidays and eight other Valentine's Day horror movies that are both shocking and terrifying

1) My Bloody Valentine (1981)

This horror movie isn't for everyone as it contains many graphic scenes (Image via Paramount Movies)

This Valentine's Day horror movie by George Mihalka is so graphic that the Motion Picture Association of America censored nine minutes in total. It stars Paul Kelman, Neil Affleck and Lori Hallier.

The narrative is centered around a group of young adults who are excited to throw a Valentine's Day party. However, the celebrations take a turn when they come across a maniac in mining gear who starts carrying out violent murders. Although it received mixed reviews when it was initially released, the movie is now considered a cult classic.

A lot of slasher movies tend to feature storylines that override logic but this Valentine's Day horror movie boasts a narrative that actually makes sense. It also helps that the characters are well-developed which allows the audience to become invested in their tragedy.

Where to watch: My Bloody Valentine can be streamed on Prime Video, Roku and Tubi.

2) Lovers Lane (2000)

This horror movie will keep viewers on the edge of their seats (Image via Arrow Films)

Directed by Jon Steven Ward, this Valentine's Day horror movie is inspired by The Hook, an urban legend about a deranged killer with a hook for a hand who attacks a couple in a parked car. It stars Erin Dean, Sarah Lancaster, Riley Smith, and others. Lovers Lane also marks Anna Faris' feature film debut.

The narrative is centered around a group of teenagers who have to face the wrath of an escaped mental patient. He particularly targets couples in and around Lovers Lane. Even though the premise is not something that fans of the genre haven't seen, the movie is still able to keep viewers engaged with its fast-paced plot progressions.

There are several well-executed scenes in Lovers Lane that are intense enough to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Where to watch: Lovers Lane is available on Prime Video and Roku.

3) Valentine (2001)

This horror movie thrives on the chemistry between the talented cast (Image via Warner Bros)

Fans of classic 1980s slasher films should not miss out on this thrilling Valentine's Day horror movie by Jamie Blanks. The cast includes David Boreanaz, Denise Richards, Marley Shelton, Katherine Heigl and Jessica Capshaw.

Based on Tom Savage's novel, it is set in San Francisco. A group of women become aware that a stalker wearing a Cupid mask is on their tail in the days leading up to Valentine's Day. Valentine continues to be a favorite among fans of the genre because of the way it builds tension over the course of the narrative. It also benefits from well-crafted scares that the audience won't see coming.

The undeniable chemistry between the central characters also helps add to the suspenseful narrative with a fair share of violence and gore.

Where to watch: Valentine can be streamed on Prime Video and Tubi.

4) My Bloody Valentine 3D (2009)

This remake boasts impressive special effects that will spook even ardent fans of the genre (Image via Lionsgate)

A remake of the 1981 movie, this Valentine's Day horror movie by Patrick Lussier is as thrilling and shocking as the original. It stars Jensen Ackles, Jaime King, Kevin Tighe, Kerr Smith, and more. In this movie, the residents of a small town have to survive the onslaught of a serial killer in mining gear who goes on a killing spree on Valentine's Day.

Over the course of the narrative, they arrive at the conclusion that the killer is the same one who they believed had died a decade prior. The special effects in My Bloody Valentine 3D is one of its main highlights. Movie lovers will find that the POV scenes from the miner's perspective are especially intense and scary.

Unlike a lot of slasher movies, My Bloody Valentine 3D thrives on stellar cinematography and good production quality.

Where to watch: My Bloody Valentine 3D can be viewed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

5) Holidays (2016)

Holidays will appeal to cinephiles who enjoy unconventional narratives (Image via Vertical Entertainment)

Valentine's Day horror movies come in all forms, and Holidays is structured like an anthology. Different filmmakers including Kevin Smith, Adam Egypt Mortimer, Gary Shore, Nicholas McCarthy, Scott Stewart, and others, were involved in the project. Among the multiple segments that explore different celebrations, there is one that is dedicated to Valentine's Day.

The Valentine's Day short film stars Madeleine Coghlan, Rick Peters, Savannah Kennick and Britain Simons. The story revolves around a bullied teen who has a crush on her kindhearted coach. She then makes a plan to stand up against her bully which takes a gruesome turn.

In addition to Valentine's Day, the movie also carries short films on St. Patrick's Day, Easter, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Halloween, Christmas and New Year's Eve. All of the short films boast imaginative storytelling that is elevated by impressive character development.

Where to watch: Holidays is available on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Roku.

6) The Love Witch (2016)

This horror movie has an old-school vibe that is charming and intriguing (Image via Oscilloscope Films)

Love is complicated, and no one knows this more than the characters of spooky Valentine's Day horror movies. Directed by Anna Biller, The Love Witch stars Samantha Robinson in the lead role. She plays a modern-day witch named Elaine Parks who makes a habit of using spells and magic to make men fall in love with her. However, things don't always go according to plan.

As compared to other modern Valentine's Day horror movies, The Love Witch is distinctively different as it boasts old-school film techniques that give it a special charm. The special attention given to the color palette and costumes really helps enhance the viewing experience.

While it is true that most Valentine's Day horror movies are just meant for entertainment, this movie makes a lasting impression because it carries impactful messages about gender roles.

Where to watch: The Love Witch can be streamed on Prime Video and Tubi.

7) The Valentine Nightmare (2016)

Kaho Mizutani delivers a captivating performance in this Japanese horror movie (Image via Kaho Mizutani Instagram)

Japanese filmmakers have proved time and again that they know how to make scary movies that give viewers the creeps and The Valentine Nightmare is no different. Directed by Yasumasa Konno, it stars Kaho Mizutani, Haruka Imou, Keisuke Sakurai, and many others.

In this Valentine's Day horror movie, a group of high school students are happy to go on a graduation trip together. They plan on relaxing and spending quality time before going their separate ways. But they are soon terrorized by the spirit of a classmate who committed suicide on Valentine's Day, one year prior.

The Valentine Nightmare keeps the viewer engaged with thrilling scenes that are spooky and intense. Kaho Mizutani, who has appeared in many Japanese films, delivers an emotionally-fuelled performance that adds to the suspenseful narrative.

Where to watch: The Valentine Nightmare is available for streaming on Plex.

8) Valentine Dayz (2018)

Zombie movie fans should miss out on this horror movie (Image via Fire Breathing Films)

Directed by Mark Allen Michaels, this Valentine's Day horror movie combines romance and zombies. It stars Dallas Valdez, Carrie Keagan, Robert Allen Mukes, Curt Lambert and others. Valdez plays Max who enters into a whirlwind romance with Keagan's Carrie. But before they can bask in the warmth of new love, a zombie apocalypse cuts their time short when Carrie becomes infected.

The striking cinematography is the first thing that viewers will notice in this fast-paced Valentine's Day horror movie. While the narrative contains a lot of gore and violence, it also has several humorous moments that provide some relief from the intensity every now and then.

Another thing that Valentine Dayz does well is to present a different take on zombies as the ones in the movie tend to evolve the longer they are allowed to remain undead.

Where to watch: Valentine Dayz is available on Prime Video and Tubi.

9) Happy Death Day 2U (2019)

This horror movie boasts an exciting premise and engaging performances (Image via Universal Pictures)

This Valentine's Day horror movie by Christopher Landon is the sequel to Happy Death Day which was released back in 2017. Jessica Rothe, Suraj Sharma, Israel Broussard, and Steve Zissis star in this slasher movie. Rothe reprises her role, Tree Gelbman, from the previous movie. She finds reliving the same day all over again, but this time, she is in a different iteration of her world.

Hollywood is known for making sequels that don't make the cut but this movie released during the Valentine's Day week of 2019 is fortunately an exception. As compared to its predecessors, Happy Death Day 2U offers better production design and more captivating performances. It also helps that the narrative never disappoints in terms of funny dialogue that will surely make the audience laugh.

Where to watch: Happy Death Day 2U is available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

10) Heart Eyes (2025)

Heart Eyes was released on February 7, 2025 (Image via Official Website)

Out of all the titles on this list, Heart Eyes is the most recently released Valentine's Day horror movie. Directed by Josh Ruben, the movie stars Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding, Michaela Watkins, Gigi Zumbado, and many more. The narrative revolves around a serial killer who is known as Heart Eyes. He has murdered many couples on Valentine's Day across multiple cities.

When he murders a couple at a winery in Seattle, two determined detectives become adamant about deciphering the clues and tracking him down before he kills again. Heart Eyes is interesting to watch because it combines horror with tender slice-of-life moments which makes the previous seem even more threatening.

Cinephiles should also keep an eye out for Jordana Brewster who fans may remember from the Fast & Furious franchise. She brings a certain level of depth and complexity to her character which certainly adds to the overall storytelling.

Where to watch: Heart Eyes in playing in theatres right now and will become available for streaming, as per reports, in June 2025 on Netflix.

This Valentine's Day, ditch the conventional romance dramas for these engrossing horror movies that will bring you and your special someone closer together, especially when it is dark outside.

