5 movies like Netflix’s Time Cut to watch during the Holidays 2024

A 2024 science fiction slasher film, Time Cut is a movie about Lucy Field, played by Madison Bailey, who travels back in time to save her older sister from her gruesome death at the hands of the Sweetly Slasher.

On the day of her sister’s death anniversary, Lucy and her parents, who are still haunted by their older daughter’s death, pay a visit to the barn where she was murdered.

Lucy stumbles on a Time Machine and is transported back to 2003, some days before her sister’s death. Here are a few movies that explore themes similar to time travel, loss, and morality. Viewers who enjoyed Time Cut can watch the movies below.

The Final Girls, Happy Death Day and other movies to watch if you enjoyed Time Cut

1) The Final Girls

Still from The Final Girls movie (Image via Instagram/@finalgirlsmovie)

Directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, The Final Girls is an American comedy slasher horror film co-written by M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller. Starring Taisa Farmiga, Malin Akerman, Adam DeVine, Alia Shawkat, Nina Dobrev, and others, the movie tells the story of five high school students transported into Camp Bloodbath, a 1986 slasher film.

After tearing a hole into a screen to avoid a cinema fire, the five teens find themselves transported inside the slasher film they were viewing in the cinema. They do everything they can to prevent a bloodbath and escape the movie. The Final Girls movie shares similar themes with Time Cut as they explore time travel and the struggle to escape from a violent killer.

Where to watch: The Final Girls can be streamed on Peacock or Amazon Prime Videos.

2) Happy Death Day

Still from Happy Death Day (Image via Instagram/@happydeathdaymovie)

Directed by Christopher Landon, Happy Death Day is a comedy slasher film written by Scott Lobdell. Starring Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, and Charles Aitken among others, the dark humor slasher follows the story of a college student who is murdered on the night of her birthday and begins to relive the day repeatedly.

Tess, played by Jessica Rothe, with the help of Carter, played by Israel Broussard, goes on a hunt to discover the killer as she believes it will stop the time loop and keep her from dying. Happy Death Day shares similarities with Time Cut in their irreverent portrayal of time travel.

Where to watch: The slasher horror film can be streamed on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

3) Fear Street Series

Still from Fear Street Part 1 (Image via Netflix)

Starring Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., and Jordana Spiro, and directed by Leigh Janiak, Fear Street is a supernatural Horror slasher based on the book series of the same name by R.L. Stine.

The Netflix series is based on teenagers who fight to end the cursed terror that has plagued their town for centuries. Each installment of the series follows the teens as they go through time and engage in gruesome fights for their lives and the future of Shadyside, also giving satisfying endings and connecting to a bigger story.

Fear Street Series complements Time Cut's elements of periodic film and time travel.

Where to watch: Fear Street is available to watch on Netflix.

4) Totally Killer

Still from Totally Killer (Image via Instagram/@Blumhouse)

Adapted from a screenplay by David Matalon, Jen D'Angelo, and Sasha Perl-Raver and a screen story co-written by Perl-Raver and Matalon, Totally Killer is an American slasher comedy film.

The plot follows the story of a young student, Jamie, who with the help of her genius friend, time travels back to 1987 where she pairs up with her teenage mum to catch the Sweet 16 killer during his original killing spree and return to the present to avoid being stuck in the past forever.

The horror comedy shares similarities with Time Cut as they both have elements of time travel and protagonists who go back to the past to save a family member from a killer.

Where to watch: Horror movie fans can check out Totally Killer on Amazon Prime Video.

5) It's What's Inside

Still from It’s What’s Inside (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Greg Jardin, It's What's Inside is an American sci-fi comedy horror film starring Brittany O'Grady, Gavin Leatherwood, James Morosini, Nina Bloomgraden, Reina Hardesty, and others. The screenplay was written by Jardin and is based on the story of college friends who come together for a pre-wedding reunion.

After the surprise arrival of an estranged friend, the friends decide to play a game that allows them with the help of a machine to swap bodies with each other. It Is What's Inside shares similarities with Time Cut as they both involve mysterious machines and also explore the consequences of one's actions.

Where to watch: The horror movie can be streamed on Netflix.

Viewers can watch these movies to enjoy similar themes with Time Cut the movie.

