What happened to Nina Dobrev? Fans concerned after ‘The Vampire Diaries’ star posts photo of herself in hospital bed

Actress Nina Dobrev uploaded two pictures of herself on Instagram on Monday, May 20, 2024, one of which was from a hospital. In the first picture, she can be seen riding a bike while the second picture shows her in a hospital bed with a neck and knee brace. She captioned the post, “How it started vs how it's going.”

While Nina didn't reveal what exactly happened to her, the post seemed to show that the actress had allegedly had an accident while riding her bike. However, she did later confirm that she had fallen from a dirt bike.

As soon as fans saw the post, they began wishing her a speedy recovery. Following that, Nina Dobrev shared a selfie and gave fans a health update on Instagram stories.

“I’m OK but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead it’s safe to say that my first time on a dirt bike will also be my last. Lol.”

After they saw the pictures uploaded by Nina, fans and other stars commented on her post and wished her a speedy recovery as others sympathized with her.

"She's the most accident-prone”: Julianne Hough’s 2022 statement revisited as Nina Dobrev shares pictures of herself from the hospital

Nina Dobrev recently left all of her fans, followers, and friends worried after she uploaded a picture of herself lying in a hospital bed. While the star didn't share the complete details of her accident, she did not that she fell off a dirt bike. However, this is not the first time that Nina has landed in a hospital bed after falling or injuring herself.

During a 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with Julianne Hough, Nina admitted that she was "accident-prone," and Hough agreed with her.

“I've taken her to urgent care more times than I can count. She's the most accident-prone. but it's because she's such a risk-taker," Julianne said.

Nina Dobrev responded to that as she recalled the number of times when she dislocated her shoulder as it popped in and out of the socket while on set.

"It's true. It does. My shoulder just falls out randomly sometimes," she said.

Nina Dobrev also has a mocking bio on her Instagram, where she addresses being "accident-prone."

“I live on the edge… and constantly fall off it,” her bio reads.

Born in 1989, Nina Dobrev is best known for playing the role of Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in The Vampire Diaries. The Canadian actress also appeared in Degrassi: The Next Generation, Perks of Being a Wallflower, Let’s Be Cops, and The Final Girls.

Nina has received multiple awards for her films and TV series over the years. This included the Teen Choice Award, for The Vampire Diaries and the San Deigo Film Critics Society Awards for The Perks of Being a Wallflower. She also has several nominations to her name like the Young Hollywood Awards and the MTV Fandom Awards.

Dobrev was last seen in the 2024 thriller, The Bricklayer which was released in January. The actress will now be seen in Reunion, which is currently in post-production, and stars Lil Rel Howrey, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell, Chase Crawford, Jamie Chung, and Dianne Doan among others.