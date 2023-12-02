Julianne Hough dating history: All you need to know about the DWTS hosts' past relationships

Julianne Hough, a renowned figure in the world of dance and entertainment, has had a journey marked by both professional triumphs and personal explorations. Known primarily for her role as a professional dancer and for being a two-time champion on ABC's Dancing with the Stars, Hough's life off the dance floor has garnered significant attention, particularly her relationships.

From early engagements to high-profile romances and a public marriage, her dating history reflects a series of meaningful connections, each contributing to her story.

This article delves into the factual timeline of Hough's romantic life.

Tracing Julianne Hough's dating timeline: Key relationships explored

At the young age of 18, Julianne Hough was engaged to Zack Wilson, a childhood friend. This early engagement, set against the backdrop of her rising career, saw a change of course in May 2007, when the couple decided to postpone their wedding, originally planned for August.

By November of the same year, their relationship had come to an end. Later, Wilson ended up married to Hough's childhood best friend, as per PEOPLE.

Following Hough’s split from Wilson, she entered a relationship with country singer Chuck Wicks. Their romance blossomed in 2008 while they were both part of a tour with Brad Paisley. The relationship quickly captured the public's attention, especially when the couple appeared together on Dancing with the Stars in 2009.

By November 2009, however, Hough and Wicks had mutually decided to part ways. Their relationship, while short-lived, was a significant part of Hough's early public life, showcasing her as not just a dancer, but also a figure in the broader entertainment world.

In 2010, Hough was briefly linked with comedian Dane Cook. The two were spotted together on several occasions, sparking rumors of a romance. However, neither Hough nor Cook confirmed the nature of their relationship, leaving the details to speculation.

Expand Tweet

Julianne Hough's relationship with TV personality Ryan Seacrest began in the summer of 2010, marking one of her most high-profile relationships. The couple's romance was filled with public outings and romantic gestures, capturing the attention of fans and media alike.

In March 2013, the couple announced their breakup, citing busy work schedules as a key reason.

After her relationship with Ryan Seacrest, Julianne Hough was seen with Ari Sandel, an Academy Award-winning director. Their time together began in July 2013, marked by several public appearances. However, the details of their relationship remained largely private, with neither party confirming the status of their connection.

Expand Tweet

A significant chapter in Julianne Hough's personal life began in 2013 when she started dating NHL player Brooks Laich. Their relationship progressed from dating to an engagement in August 2015, culminating in a wedding in July 2017.

This period was marked by public sharing of their life together, including Hough's candid revelation to her partner that she "wasn't straight," as per Women's Health. It also marked the pair's journey with in vitro fertilization.

However, in May 2020, the couple announced their decision to separate, and their divorce was finalized in 2022. Despite the end of their marriage, Laich has remained close to the Hough family, as seen in his participation as a groomsman in Derek Hough's wedding in August 2023.

Recent developments

The most recent development in Julianne Hough's dating history involves model Charlie Wilson. In November 2021, they were spotted together, sparking rumors of a new relationship. However, the nature of their connection was not clearly defined, with sources suggesting it might be an early-stage flirtation rather than a committed relationship.

As of the latest updates, Julianne Hough's relationship status appears to be single. Her journey through various relationships, from early engagements to a public marriage and recent connections, has been a part of her evolving story as a public figure.