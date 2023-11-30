Julianne Hough's role in the 2011 Footloose confused DWTS co-star Alyson Hannigan

Season 32 of the long-running ABC hit, Dancing with the Stars (DWTS), recently aired its semi-finals, which resulted in a range of surprises. The five remaining couples danced it out for the three spots in the finals.

Xochitl and Val as well as Ariana and Pasha were the bottom two, which meant that they were expected to be eliminated. However, in a glorious twist, judges revealed that this year’s finale will actually include all five of the couples, which means no eliminations took place during the semis of DWTS season 32.

However, that was not the only surprise during the episode. Alyson Hannigan hilariously revealed after her performance with her partner Sasha Farber that she had no idea Julianne Hough starred in Footloose.

Alyson Hannigan did not know DWTS host Julianne Hough was in Footloose

Hannigan herself danced to a song from Footloose during the episode, along with her partner Farber. However, when told that Julianne Hough was part of the movie, she was left confused. This was because Hannigan had no idea the 1984 original Footloose had received a reboot in 2011.

Hannigan hilariously refused to believe that Hough was in the movie, claiming that she would have been a baby when it came out:

"Were you a baby?"

Fans ended up applauding when Hough herself joked about the situation, claiming:

"I was a baby."

The original Footloose starred Kevin Bacon, while the 2011 remake saw Kenny Wormald and Hough as the stars of the movie.

When Farber joked about how he had danced on the Footloose tracks in front of Julianne Hough, Hannigan wanted to know if she was a baby in the movie. However, Hough was one of the stars and played the role of Ariel, who was the preacher’s daughter in the remake.

While the 1984 Footloose is credited with having ushered in a new age of musical cinema, the 2011 remake did not quite achieve the heights that the original did. Julianne Hough ended up starring in the movie alongside Miles Teller.

Hence, quite a few other fans might have been confused when Hough was talked about as the star of Footloose, as people are bound to first think of the original.

The same occurred with Alyson Hannigan, who immediately thought about the 1984 movie when Sasha Farber brought it up on DWTS.

The DWTS Season 32 Finale will air at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC and Disney+ on December 5.