Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) season 32 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. In the latest episode, fans saw the remaining five pairs compete in the semi-finals. Each of the pairs performed twice in the qualifying round.

The performances were breathtaking, and everyone did their absolute best. However, one contestant's performance really caught the judges' eyes. Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, who has been performing brilliantly with her professional dancing partner, Pasha Pashkov, finally earned herself a perfect score.

Fans couldn't be happier and took to social media to celebrate the reality star's achievement. One person, @itskristind, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Way to go, Ariana! That was a long time coming. So deserved!!

Expand Tweet

DWTS season 32 will air its season finale and crown the next Mirrorball Trophy winner on December 5, 2023, on ABC.

DWTS season 32 fans celebrate Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov's semi-final performance

With only five pairs remaining, each dancing duo performed twice in the recent DWTS season 32 episode. One of the remaining duos, Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov's first performance was Jive.

While the reality star and her partner had "infectious energy," the two did not get a perfect score in the first round. Derek Hough noted that while she was running towards the finale with that dance, it got a "little heavy" in some places but was a great piece overall.

Bruno Tonioli said it was a "runaway hit," while Carrie Ann Inaba told the DWTS contestant that she had everything she needed to win the competition. However, the judge noted that it seemed like she was holding back.

Ultimately, her scores were 9 from Carrie Ann and Derek and 10 from Bruno, bringing her total to 28 out of 30.

For their next performance, the Bravo celebrity and her partner performed a Foxtrot. Derek Hough said the performance was "smooth, silky, and sensational." He added that she had control, maturity, and elegance. Bruno Tonioli called the performance "brilliant." He applauded the quality of the movement, the fluidity, and the "skipping." Carrie Ann Inaba said that "she left it all in the ballroom for everyone to see."

She earned a perfect score by getting a 10 from all three judges. However, she was not the only one with a perfect score. By the end of the episode, Xochitl Gomez's score stood at 60, Charity Lawson scored 59, Ariana stood at 58, Jason Mraz at 57, and Alyson Hannigan at 51.

DWTS fans took to social media to cheer for Ariana Madix's finally getting a perfect score.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

DWTS season 32 will return next week on December 5, 2023 on ABC.