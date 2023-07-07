What is Ariana Madix’s net worth? Reality star becomes the first announced contestant of DWTS

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) is set to return with another season this year. The upcoming installment, i.e., season 32, will see various celebrities dance alongside professional dancers as they compete to be with winners of the show.

While most of the cast list for the upcoming season remains a secret, one reality star’s presence on the show is confirmed. Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix, whose net worth currently stands at $2 million (as reported by Celebrity Net Worth), is set to join the cast of DWTS.

Ariana’s presence on the show was announced on Friday, July 7, during Good Morning America as Derek Hough and Madix appeared on a clip as she announced her upcoming appearance on the show.

Upcoming DWTS cast member Ariana Madix earns largely from her reality TV appearances and social media presence

As mentioned earlier, Bravo celebrity Ariana Madix is set to compete in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. Aside from being an American model, actress, and reality television personality, she is best known for being one of the cast members of Vanderpump Rules.

Born in Florida in June 1985, Ariana has an older sister Danielle. The upcoming DWTS cast member attended the Eau Gallie High School, and during her time at the institution, she rode horses competitively and won two national dance competitions as well.

The reality TV star is an alum of Flagler College, where she earned two bachelor’s degrees, one in Theatre and the other in Broadcast Communications in 2007. Ariana Madix’s television journey started five years after she finished college when she was cast for the second season of Vanderpump Rules.

While Ariana has always been a fan favorite, fans came to support her social media in March 2023 when it was revealed that her now-ex boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, was having an affair with her best friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss. The upcoming DWTS contestant’s wealth skyrocketed in light of Scandoval as fans continued supporting the reality star.

Ariana and Katie Maloney revealed during the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion special that fans flooded Ariana’s DMs asking how they could help. The co-owners of Something about Her, their sandwich shop that was not open at the time, decided to use the opportunity to their benefit and started selling merchandise for their brand. As a result, they earned close to $200,000 in light of Scandoval, which added to Madix’s net worth.

Celebrity Net Worth states that on top of her Vanderpump Rules salary, which amounts to $500,000 per season, the reality star earns money through social media and various endorsements.

The website further mentions that Ariana charges $25,000 for an Instagram photo post. After season 10, Ariana landed several endorsement deals, including BIC Razors and Uber One Commercials ($50,000 each).

The website continues that Ariana earned the following amount this year through her endorsements:

Bloomingdale's shopping spree: $35,000

Public appearances: $50,000

SoFi commercial and staged photos: $100,000

Lifetime movie role: $65,000

She is now set to compete in DWTS season 32, for which she will reportedly get paid around $125,000-$360,000. During the Good Morning Show announcement, Derek Hough said that in the upcoming season of the dancing show, they are going "absolutely mad, mad, for Madix."

"That’s right, I’m Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and I will be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars this season," said Ariana.

DWTS season 32 is slated to air in the fall of 2023.

Poll : 0 votes